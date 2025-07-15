Namibia: Meatco Suspends Acting Chief Executive Patrick Liebenberg

15 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Meat Corporation of Namibia's board of directors has suspended its acting chief executive, Patrick Liebenberg, pending ongoing investigations.

Board chairperson Stephanie de Klerk has not disclosed the reason for the suspension in an internal memo dated 15 July, which was addressed to all staff members.

The Namibian understands Liebenberg's suspension is related to the disappearance of 400 head of cattle from the Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco).

"The board of directors hereby informs all employees of the corporation that it has resolved to place the acting CEO, Patrick Liebenberg, on suspension with effect from 14 July 2025, pending an investigation, during which process the corporation will accord whistle-blowers the necessary protection," the memo reads.

It states that "the board has appointed Kingsley Kwenani as acting CEO effective from Tuesday, 15 July 2025, until 31 August 2025, or the earlier of the external secondment acting appointment being finalised by the Ministry of Finance".

De Klerk in the memo adds that "the foregoing interim arrangement is necessitated by the need for an independent investigation to be undertaken, while safeguarding business continuity at the corporation".

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.