Namibia: Meatco Suspends Acting Chief Executive Patrick Liebenberg

The Meat Corporation of Namibia's board of directors has suspended its acting chief executive, Patrick Liebenberg, pending ongoing investigations.

Board chairperson Stephanie de Klerk has not disclosed the reason for the suspension in an internal memo dated 15 July, which was addressed to all staff members.

The Namibian understands Liebenberg's suspension is related to the disappearance of 400 head of cattle from the Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco).

"The board of directors hereby informs all employees of the corporation that it has resolved to place the acting CEO, Patrick Liebenberg, on suspension with effect from 14 July 2025, pending an investigation, during which process the corporation will accord whistle-blowers the necessary protection," the memo reads.

It states that "the board has appointed Kingsley Kwenani as acting CEO effective from Tuesday, 15 July 2025, until 31 August 2025, or the earlier of the external secondment acting appointment being finalised by the Ministry of Finance".

De Klerk in the memo adds that "the foregoing interim arrangement is necessitated by the need for an independent investigation to be undertaken, while safeguarding business continuity at the corporation".