South Africa: Teko Modise Facing Second Divorce As Wife Demands R1.2 Million

Teko Modise's wife Koketso is reportedly demanding a R1.2 million divorce settlement to cover overdraft and other financial obligations.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star facing second divorce after previous marriage to Felicia Mokoena ended in 2013.

Retired football star and current sports broadcaster Teko Modise is reportedly going through a second divorce, just three years after marrying his now estranged wife, Koketso.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, known for his stylish presence both on and off the pitch, is said to be in the middle of settlement talks, with money demands taking over the discussion.

According to a report by journalist Rapulane Tabane, shared on X on Sunday, 13 July, Koketso is asking for R1.2-million as part of the divorce settlement.

The amount is allegedly meant to cover an overdraft and other financial issues she believes should be sorted out before their separation is finalised.

Though both parties are reportedly trying for a friendly split, the money matters appear to be a major sticking point.

Teko and Koketso got married in 2021, but after three years together, their relationship has come to an end.

This marks Modise's second divorce. He was previously married to Felicia Mokoena from 2010 to 2013, with whom he shares a daughter. He also has a son with Koketso.