South Africa: Proteas Bounce Back to Beat Zimbabwe in Thrilling T20 Opener

15 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta
  • Proteas recover from shaky start, losing three wickets early to beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in tri-series opener
  • Dewald Brevis smashes an explosive 41 off 17 balls with five sixes while George Linde takes 3/10 to restrict the hosts.

In a nail-biting T20 International tri-series opener, South Africa were victorious against Zimbabwe, chasing down a target of 142 with four overs to spare.

Zimbabwe's top order was held back by South Africa's main bowlers after the hosts were put in to bat in Harare.

Their veteran skipper, Sikandar Raza, struck an unbeaten 54 off 38 balls to lead a strong recovery. Proteas spinner George Linde was key in restricting the hosts, with his 3/10 including just four runs conceded in the final over.

Despite a shaky start, losing three wickets in the first six overs, the Proteas bounced back with a solid partnership between debutant Rubin Hermann and young gun Dewald Brevis.

The duo shared a crucial 72-run stand, setting the stage for a thrilling comeback.

Brevis' explosive 41 off 17, featuring five sixes, was one of the highlights. Although he fell in the 12th over, Hermann's steady 45 off 37 balls kept the Proteas in control before the middle order sealed the win with five wickets in hand.

South Africa are now off to a strong start in the tri-series and will face New Zealand in their next match on Wednesday.

