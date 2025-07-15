Liberia: 'Education Is a Weapon to Embrace'

The Director of the Forpoh Vocational Training Institute in Grand Kru County, Gabriel S. Tidoe, has strongly encouraged parents and guardians to take their children's education seriously if Liberia is to match the educational standards of other countries in the region.

Speaking over the weekend at the 34th Thanksgiving Service of the Doyle Goodspeed Christian Academy in the Township of Caldwell, Director Tidoe emphasized that parents must be fully involved in their children's education. "It's not just about enrolling them in school or paying tuition," he said. "Parents should check their children's notes and follow up with teachers regularly."

He described education as a powerful tool because it equips individuals with knowledge, skills, values, and experiences that enable them to improve their lives and make positive contributions to society.

"Education is not just about learning how to read and write," he stated. "It plays an essential role in shaping our daily lives and must be embraced in all aspects of life at home, in the workplace, in markets, among families, and even in marriages."

According to Director Tidoe, education influences many aspects of our daily behavior, including how we walk, talk, cook, greet others, play, eat, sleep, sew, and dress.

He stressed that education begins at home, where parents act as the first teachers and children are their first students.

Mr. Tidoe encouraged them to take advantage of informal education and vocational training, which can help them become self-reliant. "Non-formal education such as skills gained from adult literacy programs, vocational institutes, and community workshops can be just as empowering," he noted.

Tidoe reiterated that education is a weapon because it combats ignorance and misinformation, both of which can lead to poor decisions, missed opportunities, and harmful consequences.

He also emphasized that education promotes critical thinking. "It provides people with the ability to analyze information, make informed decisions, solve problems, and contribute meaningfully to society," he said.

"Education teaches values and morals. It is a weapon because it equips individuals with the knowledge and character to foster positive behavior in our communities," Tidoe concluded.

The event celebrated the graduation of twelve students from 6th to 7th grade, and ten students from K-2 to 1st grade at Doyle Goodspeed Christian Academy.