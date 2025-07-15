Namibia: Nhe to Build 231 Housing Units in Khomas

Khomas governor Sam Nujoma (Jr) says the Khomas region will receive 231 housing units at Otjomuise, Goreangab and Windhoek West this year.

He said this during his first Khomas state of the nation address in Windhoek on Friday.

"During the period under review, the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) has completed 11 housing units under the informal settlement

upgrading programme in the informal settlements of Goreangab and Greenwell to the value of N$2.7 million.

"Under the same programme, the NHE plans to construct 23 housing units to the value of N$5.7 million.

"In addition, under the low-income apartments project, the NHE plans to construct 231 housing units to the value of N$70.3 million in the areas of Otjomuise, Goreangab and Windhoek West," he said.

Nujoma said 13 lower middle-income units will be built to the value of N$15 million.

The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, in partnership with the Namibia Housing Action Group, continues to support low-income communities in the Khomas region, he said.

The region is said to have the highest population density in the country, with a total of 494 605 people, according to the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The region's unemployment rate currently stands at 44.4%.

For this reason, the regional council has continued with its income-generating activities programme, under which small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are assisted with

equipment and materials, Nujoma said.

A total of N$2.5 million was spent to finance 144 SME projects ranging from catering businesses to fashion and design, laundry services, arts, crafts and graphics, and welding.

Meanwhile, in an effort to reduce open defecation and improve sanitation in rural areas, 194 dry toilets were set up at household level in various areas in the Windhoek Rural constituency.

The toilets were built at a total value of N$2.9 million, creating temporary employment for 61 people in Windhoek's rural areas.