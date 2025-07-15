Namibia: Debmarine Recommits to Desert Jewels

Debmarine Namibia chief executive Willy Mertens has again expressed his commitment to senior national netball, or the Debmarine Desert Jewels.

Mertens said this at a luncheon in Klein Windhoek yesterday.

The event was the sponsors' official welcoming of the Desert Jewels to the 'Land of the Brave' after the team's spectacular performance in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event was attended by the director of sport, Jo-Ann Manuel, Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) chief administrator Freddy Mwiya, and senior officials from the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture.

Mertens encouraged the players to be committed to the team's goal of qualifying for the Commonwealth Games, as well as the 2027 World Netball Cup slated for Sydney, Australia.

"We were committed to ensuring that the Debmarine Desert Jewels improved tremendously on the world ranking and made it to the top 15," he said.

Mertens urged the players to work hard and promised that Debmarine Namibia will support them to ensure the senior national netball team qualify for the world netball spectacle.

Netball Namibia (NN) president Juanitha Witbeen said: "We will qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Sydney, Australia. We will qualify."

She said Namibia have made tremendous progress on the world ranking and are continuing to do so.

"We are very proud of the girls and we are looking at qualifying for the Commonwealth Games next year. We will qualify for the World Cup," she said.

Witbeen thanked Debmarine Namibia for its unwavering support.

Debmarine Desert Jewels head coach Julene Meyer said the team is still waiting for the latest world ranking and is committed to breaking into the top-13 world ranking.

She expressed satisfaction with her charges and said she is confident that the current senior players are charting the way forward for young and upcoming players.

Meyer said Namibia have what it takes to qualify for both the Commonwealth Games and the 2027 World Cup.

Mwiya applauded the girls for their superb display in Dubai, adding that the commission will always assist and help where possible.