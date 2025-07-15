Namibia: Former Namcor MD Mulunga's House Burgled, 'Pillaged', Lawyer Says

15 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Former National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) managing director Imms Mulunga's house in Windhoek has been broken into and "pillaged", Mulunga's defence lawyer says.

Lawyer Francois Bangamwabo informed magistrate Linus Samunzala in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Tuesday that Mulunga's daughter alerted him about a break-in at his house in Klein Windhoek overnight.

Bangamwabo said he was informed Mulunga's house was "pillaged" by the burglars, who had gained entry by cutting through burglar bars and an electric fence.

The burglars stole items including a safe and watches, and also took Mulunga's passport, Bangamwabo said.

He advised Mulunga's daughter to report the burglary to the police, Bangamwabo said.

Mulunga, who was arrested last week in connection with alleged fraud and corruption at Namcor, and eight co-accused are attending a bail hearing by eight of the accused in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

