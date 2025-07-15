Uganda: UN Conducts Routine Inspection of UPDF-Ungu-Xi in Somalia

15 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

A team from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) has carried out a scheduled inspection of equipment and assets under the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), currently deployed as part of the United Nations Guard Unit Eleven (UNGU-XI) in Somalia.

The inspection was led by UNSOS Logistics Officer Mr Suzdaliev Andrii, who was accompanied by Contingent-Owned Equipment Officer Maha Al-Khatteb.

The purpose of the exercise was to assess mission-owned equipment to confirm that it meets UN standards and to reinforce transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency within the peacekeeping framework.

"The exercise helps verify the condition and use of equipment in line with operational requirements, risk management, and the overall UN mandate," said Mr Andrii.

Captain Elapar Ali, UNGU-XI's Contingent Logistics Officer, highlighted the value of these inspections in maintaining the unit's effectiveness.

"Regular inspections ensure our logistics systems remain accountable, transparent, and aligned with UN expectations," said Capt Elapar.

He expressed appreciation for the inspection team's detailed and constructive evaluation.

The inspection was attended by officers and soldiers of UNGU-XI.

