Uganda: Rotary Cancer Program Delivers Lifesaving Cancer Screenings in Mpigi District

Over 1,300 residents of Bujjo village in Mpigi District received free medical services on Saturday, July 12, as the Rotary Cancer Program, in partnership with C-Care Uganda and several Rotary clubs, conducted a mega medical camp aimed at increasing cancer awareness and delivering critical health services to underserved communities.

The outreach, organised under the theme "Awareness for Personal Action," is part of a countrywide campaign leading up to the Rotary Cancer Run 2025, scheduled for August 31 in major towns across Uganda and beyond.

This year's run bears the theme "Many Cancers, One Race", with the goal of raising funds toward the construction of a radiotherapy bunker at Nsambya Hospital to offer affordable cancer therapy.

The Bujjo medical camp saw a strong collaboration between Rotary Clubs of Sonde, Nsasa, Kampala Life Stars, Kira, Kampala Morning Stars, Kampala-Impala, Saturday E-Jazz, and Kampala Early Bird, working closely with medical professionals from C-Care Uganda.

Community members underwent free screenings for cervical, breast, and prostate cancers, with women who tested positive for pre-cancerous cervical lesions receiving immediate thermocoagulation treatment, a critical intervention in preventing cervical cancer progression.

Men with abnormal Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) results were referred for further medical evaluation and care.

Beyond cancer screenings, the medical team also provided: Blood pressure and diabetes testing, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis screening, eye and dental check-ups, Family planning services.

"Early detection remains one of the most powerful tools in the fight against cancer," said Rtn. Accram Nsubuga a representative from the Rotary Cancer Program.

"By bringing these services directly to the people, we are not only saving lives but also empowering communities with knowledge and access."

This camp in Mpigi marked the 23rd outreach camp conducted by the Rotary Cancer Program and its medical partner C-Care Uganda this year alone.

These outreach efforts are designed to bridge the healthcare access gap in rural and underserved communities across Uganda.

"Our mission is to ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against cancer," said Dr Jude Musiime from C-Care Uganda.

"These camps are a testament to the power of partnership in creating sustainable health solutions."

As excitement builds for the Rotary Cancer Run on August 31, more medical camps are planned across Uganda, ensuring that thousands more Ugandans have the opportunity to undergo early detection and receive timely medical advice.

Proceeds from the run will go toward completing the radiotherapy bunker at Nsambya Hospital, a facility that will significantly improve access to affordable cancer treatment for the general public.