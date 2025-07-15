Uganda: Museveni Commissions Busega Central Market

President Museveni has commissioned the newly constructed Busega Central Market in Rubaga Division, Kampala.

The commissioning marked the start of his nationwide Presidential assessment tour on the Parish Development Model (PDM) and wealth creation, beginning with the capital.

Accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, the President toured the market complex and engaged vendors on their experiences and challenges.

The President addressed a gathering of market stakeholders, local leaders, and residents, where he emphasized the market's strategic role in enhancing urban livelihoods.

"I'm very happy to see that here you're engaged in wealth creation through the services sector by selling what is produced by other people. What you needed was a clean, safe, and secure place to work from."

The Busega Central Market was constructed under the government's Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme (MATIP), with support from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

Officially opened to vendors in November 2024, the market now houses over 2,800 operators and is set to transform commerce in Rubaga and the greater Kampala area.

The President reiterated the value of the services sector in national wealth creation, alongside agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, and artisanship. He noted that the market now offers traders shelter and protection for their merchandise.

"Now, in this building, the advantage is that you don't have to remove your merchandise from the rain. They're now secure," the president said.

"Previously, I used to see you on the streets struggling during the rain. I don't know how you managed that time."

He also welcomed a proposal by the market leadership to construct a connecting road linking the Northern Bypass directly to Busega Market.

"The road will bring more customers here," he said, calling it a smart idea to enhance accessibility and business flow.

However, the president criticized opposition legislators representing Rubaga for failing to engage the government on critical local issues, such as feeder roads.

"The market is a big project provided centrally by the government, like any other market in the city. But the small roads, like the one from the Northern Bypass to your market--I didn't know about--because the Member of Parliament who would have told me is not there," he said.

This response followed an appeal from Mr. Jimmy Kawuma , Chairperson of the Busega Market Vendors, who noted that the lack of a proper access road was affecting business.

"Customers find it hard to access the market, and our perishable products, such as fish, are rotting. We shall be very grateful for that road," Mr. Kawuma said.

He also thanked the President for relocating vendors from the streets to a more organized and hygienic facility.

In response, President Museveni promised to coordinate with the KCCA Executive Director, Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, to acquire additional land adjacent to the market to accommodate over 700 fish dealers needing expansion.

To further support economic empowerment, the President capitalized three Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) with Shs 100 million each including Busega United Fish Dealers and Processors SACCO, Busega Market SACCO and Tuli Bumu Drivers SACCO.

Additionally, he committed Shs 50 million to a SACCO for sheikhs operating in the division.

In a political message, the President urged Rubaga residents to vote wisely in the upcoming elections, expressing concern about mismanagement of PDM funds and a lack of leadership accountability.

"Please vote well, because where I have been, they've been telling me that the PDM money is not reaching them, and somewhere, money is being stolen.

I also blame them for electing opposition representatives who don't demand or follow up on what belongs to them," he said.

He stressed the need for leaders who are in touch with both communities and government structures.

"I can come to try and solve your problem, but you need someone near you, say a Member of Parliament, who can follow up. I want you to liberate your area," he added.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, commended President Museveni for initiating city markets that provide dignified and structured workspaces for urban traders.

She also praised his commitment to ensuring effective management through KCCA.

KCCA Executive Director, Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, updated the president on the market's organization and vendor registration efforts, undertaken in coordination with the Ministry of Local Government, Police, ISO, and other agencies.

"In the Busega market alone, there are 2,836 registered vendors. We still have about 300 empty stalls whose would-be occupants have not yet taken them up," Buzeki said, warning that delays could lead to reassignment of the stalls.

President Museveni's Kampala tour will span the week, focusing on key pillars of urban economic transformation under the Parish Development Model.

He is scheduled to engage city leadership, youth groups, market associations, and the media to deepen awareness about the opportunities offered by the PDM framework.

The tour will conclude with a grand rally at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

The Busega commissioning event was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Government Chief Whip, Hamson Denis Obua, ministers, KCCA leaders, and NRM party officials.