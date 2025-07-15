Tanzania: Employers Push for Pension Records

Dar es Salaam — EMPLOYERS have been urged to maintain complete and accurate employee records from hiring to retirement to ensure timely pension payments.

Speaking at the 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), she stressed the need to educate soon-to-retire staff on pension procedures, entitlements and the relevant pension fund.

She advised employees to keep key service documents in case of incomplete employer files.

For retirees under the Treasury, employers must compile full service records, calculate benefits, prepare certificates and submit complete files to the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

Employers are also responsible for collecting and submitting inheritance documents for deceased staff to facilitate payments to rightful heirs.

Visiting the Ministry's pavilion, High Court Judge Isaya Arufani Kweka called for stronger financial education, especially for soon-to-retire public servants.

He warned that lack of financial planning often leads retirees into poverty and urged the use of public forums to spread financial literacy.

Head of Government Communication Unit at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Benny Mwaipaja, said the financial literacy campaign has so far covered 17 regions across mainland Tanzania, both in urban and rural areas.

He affirmed that the Ministry is acting on Judge Kweka's recommendations and that financial education efforts are ongoing and already yielding significant results.

"There used to be a wave of people falling victim to predatory loans because they didn't understand interest rates or where to invest. Today, beneficiaries of the financial education programme are already sharing success stories," Mr Mwaipaja said.

He added that through the Department of Administration and Human Resources, the Ministry has been conducting pre-retirement training for civil servants six months before retirement, as well as offering orientation on retirement preparedness for new employees.

The Ministry of Finance's pavilion at Sabasaba features experts from various fields in finance and economics and the public is encouraged to take advantage of the exhibitions to gain knowledge.