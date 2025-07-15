Tanzania: Pinda Stresses Role of Daring Leadership in Development

Tanga — RETIRED Prime Minister Mizengo Kayanda Pinda has emphasised the importance of courageous leadership in spearheading meaningful development and driving positive change in society.

Speaking over the weekend after inspecting the ongoing renovation of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) regional headquarters in Tanga, Pinda praised local leaders for their vision and bold decisions that are turning ideas into action.

"What we are witnessing here is a result of daring leadership," he said.

"Transformation only happens when leaders are willing to take bold steps."

He specifically commended the CCM Tanga Regional Chairman, Ustaadh Rajabu Abdulrahman and Tanga Regional Commissioner, Ambassador Dr Batilda Buriani, for their creativity, commitment and teamwork in overseeing the party's renovation project.

"The Regional Commissioner has shown what it means to be a true link between the government and the party in implementing the CCM manifesto," said Former Premier Pinda.

Turning to the regional chairman, he added, "You are not just Rajabu; you are a marvel!" Mr Pinda urged Tanga residents to rally behind President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan in recognition of the significant development strides made under her leadership.

"We all know the kind of situation President Samia inherited," he said.

"She has followed a clear path and under her leadership, we've seen the continuation of major projects such as the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project and the Standard Gauge Railway. These initiatives are uplifting the nation's economy."

He encouraged the party to begin using the nearly complete building while final touches are being done.

Earlier, Engineer Amon Kyomo, the project supervisor from the Tanga Regional Commissioner's Office, reported that the renovation was 99 per cent complete, with only minor work remaining.

He said the building is expected to be handed over in the coming week.

Speaking during the event, Chairman Ustaadh Rajabu said the renovation was in response to a directive from the CCM National Chairperson, President Samia, who instructed that the building be upgraded to reflect the stature of the party.

"The key lesson we've learned is that with unity, truth and cooperation, nothing is impossible," he said.

Tanga Regional Commissioner, Ambassador Dr Buriani, thanked President Samia for her visionary leadership and for fostering a supportive environment that enables the smooth implementation of de