Tanzania: Chaumma Urges Cadres to Contest 2025 Election

Geita — THE opposition People's Liberation Party (CHAUMMA) has called on all its members with political ambitions to come forward and vie for leadership positions in the upcoming 2025 General Election, reaffirming its strong commitment to participate fully in the democratic process.

Speaking during a special party event in Geita Urban Constituency, over the weekend, Director of CHAUMMA's Department of Information and Public Communication, Mr John Mrema, encouraged party members not to hesitate or fear the electoral environment, as the party has put in place robust strategies to challenge for power at both local and national levels.

"We want every party member who feels capable of serving the people to step up and take the nomination forms. This is our time to fight for real change," said Mr Mrema while officiating a session to distribute nomination forms to prospective councillor candidates. He dismissed the idea of election boycotts as counterproductive.

"We have participated in elections since 1995. Despite the same laws and electoral structures, we once managed to bring 112 opposition MPs to Parliament," he said.

"So, when someone says let's boycott elections, I ask, where in the world has that ever brought about change? If there's such a country, let them mention it so we can learn from it."

Mr Mrema insisted that CHAUMMA is determined to remain on the front line of democratic participation and does not support withdrawal from elections as a solution to existing challenges in the country's political system.

According to him, contesting in the elections provides an opportunity for the public to witness alternative policies that could drive reform and social transformation.

"We owe our people the courage to stand up and offer better leadership," he noted.

Mr Mrema further announced that CHAUMMA is finalising its 2025 election manifesto.

"At CHAUMMA, we aim to tackle poverty at the household and personal income level That's the only way to ensure no one is left behind. Speaking about general poverty can be misleading and ineffective," he said.

He also disclosed that the party has already prepared a formidable presidential candidate who possesses political maturity, wide national recognition and the charisma to take CHAUMMA's message to every corner of the country. "Our candidate is experienced and capable of bringing real competition in the elections.

We're not in this race to simply participate--we're here to win," Mrema said confidently. The meeting in Geita marks the beginning of CHAUMMA's national mobilisation campaign ahead of the 2025 General Election.

The party has vowed to expand its presence in all constituencies, recruit new supporters and offer strong candidates at every level of leadership from councillorship to the presidency.