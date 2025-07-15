Tanzania: JK - Education Key to Ending Poverty, Child Marriage

Dar es Salaam — FORMER President and Chairperson of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Dr Jakaya Kikwete, has commended the government for its continued efforts to expand access to education for both boys and girls.

He called for sustained commitment to building inclusive and equitable learning systems across Tanzania and the African continent.

Dr Kikwete made the remarks yesterday during a visit by delegates from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the Malala Fund to Kibasila Secondary School, part of an ongoing tour by the two organisations in the country.

The event brought together representatives from GPE and the Malala Fund, government officials, education stakeholders, students and parents.

Dr Kikwete highlighted significant progress in the education sector, particularly through the free education policy implemented since 2016.

He noted that this reform, initiated during his own presidency, operationalised under the late President Dr John Magufuli and now strengthened by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has resulted in over three million additional children in school.

"Thanks to this policy, over three million additional children are now in school. Enrolment rates in primary and secondary schools have risen sharply and more students are accessing higher education," he said.

He emphasised that the policy has contributed to improved learning outcomes and dramatically increased enrolment across all education levels.

However, Dr Kikwete expressed concern over the global education crisis, pointing out that millions of children and youth, particularly in Africa, are still out of school.

"A number of children globally are still denied their right to learn. We must do more because better than yesterday is not good enough for tomorrow," he said.

Dr Kikwete stressed that education is not just a fundamental right, but also a powerful tool to break the cycle of poverty, end child marriage and unlock economic potential, especially across the African continent.

"I believe that every girl and boy, regardless of circumstance has the right to learn. Education was my top priority as president, and it remains my passion in retirement. Seeing children eager to learn is deeply fulfilling," he noted.

He urged African leaders and the international community to prioritise education financing.

"Do not deny this generation their future. Invest in education. Strengthen your systems.

Join hands with the global partnership to build resilient education structures capable of withstanding today's challenges," he urged.

Dr Kikwete affirmed GPE's continued commitment to supporting Tanzania in its efforts to deliver quality, inclusive education to every child.

On her part, Malala Fund founder and Chairperson, Malala Yousafzai, reaffirmed her organisation's support for Tanzania's initiatives to ensure all girls have access to quality education.

She stressed the urgent need for global action to address the challenges facing girls' education.

She called for sustained momentum in several critical areas, including enforcing policies that allow young mothers to return to school, protecting girls from early marriage and gender-based violence, expanding access to sexual and reproductive health education and creating safe, inclusive learning environments.

"I am confident we will see progress with government commitment and the fearless advocacy of Tanzania's civil society and young women," Malala said.