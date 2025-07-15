Uganda: IRCU Calls for Peaceful Co-Existence During Political Party Primaries in Uganda

As Uganda edges closer to the 2026 general elections, a strong appeal for peace, unity, and civility has been made by the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), amid growing concerns over electoral violence during ongoing political party primaries.

In a statement issued by Bishop Joshua Lwere, National Overseer of the Association of Pentecostals and Evangelicals in Uganda and Co-Chairperson of the IRCU Council of Presidents, the council condemned all forms of political violence, warning that it poses a serious threat to Uganda's democratic process and national unity.

Bishop Lwere expressed concern over the rising tensions and violent clashes across various parts of the country. He cited specific incidents like in Mbarara city which witnessed chaos during the Democratic Party delegates' conference, Village youth elections have seen alarming episodes of aggression.

The NRM party primaries have also been marred by violence, with disturbing reports coming in from several districts, in Sembabule, a young man tragically lost his life, Isingiro, vehicles were set ablaze and multiple injuries recorded, Mubende, clashes between rival supporters resulted in cars being torched and a young man now battling for his life in hospital and other pockets of violence were reported in Rubanda, Adjumani, and Mayuge.

"These acts of violence have led to loss of lives, destruction of property, and instilled fear in our communities," said Bishop Lwere.

"Politics should never be a battle for survival. It must be peaceful, respectful, and guided by the law."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While condemning the violence, the IRCU also recognised and commended candidates who have campaigned with civility and respect, holding them up as shining examples for others to emulate.

Their conduct, the council noted, reflects the mature, values-driven leadership Uganda so desperately needs.

The IRCU made a five-point appeal aimed at curbing electoral violence and fostering national cohesion name, political parties working together to promote internal dialogue, peace, and unity.

Elections should be unifying, not divisive, candidates to lead by example, denounce violence, and urge supporters to act peacefully and responsibly, party electoral officials to uphold the integrity of voters' registers and ensure transparency and fairness, electoral bodies enforce internal election guidelines to maintain credibility and public trust, security agencies especially the police, are urged to act with professionalism, fairness, and uphold the rule of law.

The Inter-Religious Council concluded its message by extending best wishes to all political parties and candidates, urging them to put Uganda first, and to respect human life and dignity throughout the electoral season.

"Let us walk this journey to 2026 with the spirit of brotherhood, patriotism, and mutual respect," Bishop Lwere emphasised. "Uganda belongs to all of us, and peace is everyone's responsibility."