Ghana: World Population Day - Invest in Youth to Shape a Fair Future

On Friday, July 11, 2025, the world marked World Population Day under the theme: "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world."

The day, established by the United Nations in 1989, draws global attention to the urgent need to address population issues and promote sustainable development.

Over the years, the focus has shifted from mere population growth to broader matters such as maternal health, gender equality, youth empowerment, family planning, and human rights.

As of July 3, 2025, the world's population stood at 8.2 billion, with India ranked first globally, followed by China. In Africa however, Nigeria still remains the most populous country, with Ghana ranking 46th globally and 13th in Africa with a population of over 35 million.

A very significant attribute of Ghana's population is its high youthful and increasingly urban population--median age 21.3 years, with 52.71 per cent aged 15 to 54--presents both opportunities and challenges.

Although population growth has always been viewed as a challenge, especially in third world countries where the high levels of inadequate infrastructure, both social and physical, exert pressure on the limited existing ones, it comes with its own advantages.

The Ghanaian Times is of the strong view that Ghana's youthful population presents a lot of opportunities rather than despair. We believe that this population demographic advantage of Ghana If properly managed, can drive economic growth and innovation.

The caution however, is that there is always the need to meet or satisfy the needs of these youthful population, failure of which can lead to rising unemployment, poverty, and social instability.

Rapid population growth puts strain on natural resources, overwhelms infrastructure, and exacerbates environmental degradation, especially in urban areas. Challenges such as limited access to quality healthcare, overcrowded schools, and unemployment are daily realities for many.

One pressing issue is the growing disconnect between the skills acquired in school and those required by the job market. Many young people in Ghana struggle to find decent jobs, with the majority trapped in the informal sector, characterised by low income and job insecurity.

Financial constraints, housing difficulties, and joblessness are also preventing many from starting families on their own terms.

In line with this year's theme, we on The Ghanaian Times urge government and stakeholders to invest in education reforms, job creation, and reproductive health services. For us it is important that government policies are youth-centred, addressing their aspirations and ensuring they can contribute meaningfully to national development.

There is also the need to empower young women and girls, ensuring equal access to education and healthcare. Promoting family planning and reproductive rights remains essential in helping individuals plan their families and futures responsibly.

This year's World Population Day and its theme are timely reminder that population dynamics must be at the heart of our development planning.

Ghana cannot afford to waste the potential of its youth and a fair and hopeful future depends on the choices and investments we make today. We must therefore rise up to act and not just commemorate the day.