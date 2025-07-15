Eritrean Community Festival in UK

Asmara — The 2025 Eritrean Community Festival in the United Kingdom was colorfully conducted on 12 and 13 July in London under the theme "Our Cohesion - Our Armour."

The festival, in which about 2,000 nationals from various cities in Britain took part, was officially opened by Mr. Saleh Abdella, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland.

Mr. Mulubrhan Berhe, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee, and Mr. Ahmed Mahmud, Chairman of the National Committee, commended all those who contributed to the successful implementation of the program and thanked the participants.

Mr. Saleh Abdella stated that this year's festival was particularly significant as it was held at a time when the Eritrean people are focused on national development programs while confronting and foiling external conspiracies and hostilities. He also called on nationals to strengthen unity, foster deeper connections with their homeland, and enhance participation in national affairs.

Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, Head of Public and Community Affairs, also conducted a seminar for participants focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and the region. Mr. Tewolde stated that Eritrea, firmly standing by its national principles, continues to make earnest contributions to regional peace and stability.

The festival featured cultural and artistic performances, sports competitions, and children's programs.