Ethiopia: Between Past and Future: Professor Birhanu's Candid Interview Exposes Cracks in Ethiopia's Education Reform

Addis Abeba — Education Minister Professor Birhanu Nega recently appeared on Bertu Weg, a program aired by the state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, where he spoke candidly about the long-standing challenges within the education sector and the direction and performance of the country's education system over the past four years. The interview, noted for its frankness and the public reactions it provoked, focused on the objectives of recent educational reforms, the introduction of the national university exit exam, and the various outcomes--both intended and unintended--of policies implemented since Professor Birhanu took office.

A key focus of the discussion was the national exit exam, now a requirement for university graduates and those pursuing postgraduate studies. One pointed question raised during the interview was whether it is justifiable to assess the academic merit of students--who have spent four years studying and earned degrees from accredited universities--based solely on 70 questions in a single national exam.

Another question, which struck a chord with many in academic circles and the wider public, concerned the more than 2.3 million university students who have taken the exit exam over the past three years but failed to pass. The host pressed for accountability, asking who should bear responsibility for what was described as the "moral bankruptcy" of students and the significant public resources invested in their education.

Prof. Birhanu responded firmly, asserting that the education system, as it previously functioned, "had failed in its fundamental goals in enriching university students." He emphasized that responsibility must be shared among society at large, educational leaders at both ministerial and university levels, as well as teachers and parents.

He further stated, "The previous [education] system had collapsed, and no one has confidence in it." The minister criticized universities for what he termed "unregulated academic progression, exam fraud, and unreliable assessment practices." In his view, these systemic flaws necessitated the introduction of the national exit exam as a crucial corrective measure to restore academic integrity. The Minister also extended his critique to the educational leadership at all levels, as well as to the teachers themselves.

In my view, some of his remarks directed at the academic community came across as dismissive and unduly accusatory, which risks fostering widespread discontent within the education sector. Statements of this nature not only undermine the credibility of existing institutions but also have the potential to demoralize dedicated professionals working under already challenging conditions.

Another notable moment in the interview was Professor Birhanu's admission that the reforms introduced during his tenure have yet to yield meaningful results. He outlined several measures undertaken over the past four years aimed at enhancing the quality of education, including the construction and maintenance of more than 37,000 schools, improved distribution of textbooks--particularly for high school students--the training of over 65,000 teachers and school administrators, and structural changes to the national examination system.

However, he acknowledged that the tangible outcomes of these efforts may not be evident within a decade, suggesting that the reform process requires at least six more years to bear fruit. This admission raises a critical question: If four years of reform have not produced measurable improvements, what were the guiding objectives and strategic benchmarks? Were these reforms implemented with a clear understanding of the problems they were intended to resolve?

Expected scenarios over next five years

From my perspective--as a lecturer at Jigjiga University and someone who has written extensively on education reform--this interview underscores a recurring challenge: reforms are often introduced without a clear understanding of the systemic issues they are meant to address. Indeed, the Ministry of Education has yet to publicly present a well-defined diagnosis of the deep-rooted problems that continue to undermine the effectiveness of Ethiopia's education system.

This brings forth an urgent and unavoidable question: What are the core challenges embedded within the sector? Is the crisis rooted in limited teacher capacity, administrative inefficiency, policy inconsistency, political interference, or socio-economic inequality? Or is it a combination of these factors? The Ministry of Education has not articulated a clear position on this matter. Without confronting this fundamental question, any educational reform--regardless of its intentions--is likely to fall short.

If current trends continue--where reforms are implemented without a comprehensive needs assessment or broad stakeholder consensus--Ethiopia's education sector may face several concerning scenarios.

One potential outcome is expanded centralization through testing. National examinations may become increasingly entrenched as the primary means of assessing learning outcomes, further undermining the autonomy of universities and reinforcing top-down control.

The second scenario is diminished trust between institutions. The prevailing rhetoric of distrust--framing universities as ineffective and educators as negligent--risks eroding the collaborative spirit and cohesion necessary for institutional progress.

The third possibility is widespread frustration among teachers and academic staff. Without adequate appreciation, support, or meaningful inclusion in decision-making processes, educators are likely to become increasingly demotivated, which could significantly impair the quality of instruction.

Fourth, we may see ineffective policy implementation. Without clear articulation of the specific changes required, educational policies might remain reactive rather than transformative, merely responding to immediate crises instead of proactively planning for the future.

Finally, there is a risk of public disengagement from education dialogue. Citizens could lose faith in reform agendas, perceiving them as mere rhetoric rather than genuine attempts at improvement. This disillusionment might ultimately lead to decreased civic involvement in the development of the education system.

Pathways for moving forward

To achieve meaningful progress, the Ministry of Education must initiate a national dialogue that brings together educators, parents, students, policymakers, and researchers to clearly identify the structural challenges facing the education system. Rather than relying solely on standardized national examinations, it is essential to strengthen internal quality assurance mechanisms within universities.

Equally important is the development of clear, measurable objectives for all reform initiatives, supported by regular evaluations and transparent reporting. Restoring public trust in the education system will require acknowledging existing challenges, celebrating local successes, and fostering a culture of accountability and shared responsibility. Furthermore, there must be a concerted effort to promote capacity building among teachers and administrators to ensure that reforms are implemented effectively and in ways that reflect the local context.

Currently, Ethiopia finds itself at a pivotal juncture in its educational trajectory. Although there is evident political will to reform the system, a lack of clearly defined goals, communication gaps, and the marginalization of key stakeholders continue to hinder meaningful progress. Professor Birhanu's recent interview was both revealing and disconcerting, underscoring the fragility of the current system and the pressing need for a more inclusive, data-informed, and transparent approach to reform. Unless the Ministry of Education makes a concerted effort to address these core challenges, beginning with an accurate diagnosis, the path ahead risks further stagnation rather than genuine advancement. The time for deep reflection and coordinated action is now. AS

Editor's Note: Mohamad Abdullahi is a lecturer at Jigjiga University and an independent researcher. He can be contacted at [email protected].