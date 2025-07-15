Kenya: PSC Seeks New Parties Registrar As Ann Nderitu Joins IEBC

15 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced a vacancy in the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, marking the start of the recruitment process to replace Ann Nderitu, who recently took up her new role as a commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Nderitu is among seven newly-inagurated IEBC commissioners who assumed office on Friday, July 11.

In a notice published on Tuesday, PSC invited qualified candidates to apply for the position, adevertised underSections 33, 34, and 34A of the Political Parties Act (Cap 7D), by August 5.

The successful applicant will be appointed to a non-renewable six-year term.

Applicants must hold a university degree recognized in Kenya and have at least 15 years of post-qualification experience in fields such as finance, management, law, governance, public administration, or political science.

Candidates must also demonstrate high moral character and integrity, as stipulated under Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The Registrar is responsible for regulating, monitoring, and supervising political parties; managing the Political Parties Fund; verifying membership registers; certifying independent candidates; and ensuring compliance with legal and ethical standards governing political party operations in Kenya.

PSC also announced a vacancy for the Assistant Registrar of Political Parties, who will deputize the Registrar requring at least 10 years of relevant experience.

To ensure political neutrality, the Commission noted that individuals who have held office or vied for political positions within five years preceding the advertisment, or served in political party governing bodies, are not eligible for either position.

Applicants can post, hand deliver or email their applications via registrarpp2025@publicservice.go.ke alongside relevant documents including clearances from KRA, EACC, HELB, CRBs, and the DCI.

The Commission emphasized its commitment to diversity and inclusion, urging persons with disabilities, minorities, and marginalized groups to apply.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.