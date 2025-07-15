Congo-Kinshasa: AFC/M23 Accuses Congolese Forces of Killing Four 'Compatriots'

The AFC/M23 rebel movement has accused Congolese government forces of killing four of its compatriots in what it described as a demonstration of "warlike intentions," despite ongoing peace efforts including the talks in Doha, Qatar.

Rebel spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka on Tuesday, July 15, said that Congolese government troops "assassinated" four AFC/M23 members in South Kivu Province.

"On July 12, 2025, these forces assassinated four of our compatriots from the Cirunga grouping. These acts clearly demonstrate this regime's disinterest in the ongoing talks and its warlike intentions," Kanyuka said in a post on X.

L'Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23) alerte la communauté nationale et internationale sur les massacres persistants perpétrés par les forces coalisées du régime de Kinshasa, ainsi que sur le déploiement de ses troupes et armes lourdes à proximité de nos positions. Le 12 juillet...-- Lawrence KANYUKA (@LawrenceKanyuka) July 14, 2025

The accusation comes just days after the announcement of a new round of peace talks between AFC/M23 and Kinshasa, in Doha, Qatar.

The Doha talks are supposed to complement the June 17 peace agreement signed between the governments of Rwanda and DR Congo in Washington.

Despite the international and regional efforts, AFC/M23 claims that the actions by the Congolese government show no commitment to peace. The rebel group cited several violations, including the bombing of a humanitarian aid plane in South Kivu, which was delivering food and medical supplies to civilians shortly after the signing of the Washington peace deal.

The rebels blamed the "barbaric" attack on a coalition of Congolese government forces and allied militias, including the Burundian army (FNDB), the Rwandan genocidal militia, FDLR, and the Congolese Wazalendo militia.

While reaffirming its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern DR Congo, AFC/M23 accused the Congolese government of obstructing the Doha talks by failing to implement confidence-building measures.

The rebels stated that they are waiting for Kinshasa to fulfill trust-building measures, which are essential to facilitate meaningful dialogue.

Kanyuka warned against the continued deployment of government forces with heavy weaponry near AFC/M23 positions, accusing Kinshasa of orchestrating massacres through its coalition forces.