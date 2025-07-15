Rwanda: Mount Kigali University Extends Support to Genocide Survivor's Family

In an act of solidarity and remembrance, Mount Kigali University has provided financial assistance to the family of a 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi survivor, in its ongoing commitment to support those affected by the atrocities.

The donation was made to the family of Claudine Umutoni and Emmanuel Harindimana, residents of Juru Village, Nyanza Cell, Gatenga Sector in Kicukiro District. The support comes at a time when the family is going through hard times.

Umutoni, who lost her entire family during the Genocide when she was just 10 years old, has spent decades trying to rebuild her life. Her challenges worsened in recent years due to her husband's deteriorating health condition.

Harindimana has suffered two serious accidents, the second left him with a broken leg.

The accidents also left him left him chronically ill, unable to walk or work, placing the burden of caregiving and providing for their six children solely on Umutoni.

Upon learning of the family's difficult situation, the university management, on July 10, sent a delegation to their home to deliver much-needed support. The team was led by Dr John Nyiligira, Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration.

"As an institution deeply rooted in the values of humanity and unity, we regard supporting survivors as both a duty and a privilege," stated Nyiligira during the visit. "This donation is a modest gesture to reassure them that they are not alone. We stand with them in solidarity."

The assistance provided included essential household items, food supplies, and financial support, all intended to improve the family's daily living conditions.

Visibly moved, Umutoni expressed her profound gratitude. "I never imagined that people I didn't know would come to our home with such kindness," she shared. "This gift is more than just material things; it reminds me that I'm not forgotten, that someone acknowledges my struggle."

Mount Kigali University's outreach is part of its broader social responsibility initiatives. Each year, the university organises various activities not only to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi but also to offer direct, tangible assistance to survivors in need.

"It is not enough merely to remember; we must also act," Dr Nyiligira emphasised. "Our commitment to the survivors extends beyond ceremonies. It is lived out through compassion, genuine connection, and active community support."