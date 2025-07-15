Rwanda: Genocide Ideology - 250 Cases Recorded During Kwibuka 31

At least 253 cases of genocide ideology and related crimes involving 296 suspects were recorded during the 100 days of the 31st commemoration of 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, from April 7 to July 3, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has announced.

The cases include 205 related to genocide ideology (the highest number in four years) and 46 related to discrimination and incitement to divisionism.

The report by RIB shows that genocide ideology cases increased by 8.4 per cent from 191 in 2024 to 207 in 2025. RIB had recorded 184 cases in 2021, 179 in 2022, and 187 cases in 2023.

In 2025, Northern Province recorded 14 cases, Eastern Province 60, Western Province 63, the City of Kigali 27, and the Southern Province 43.

The district of Karongi recorded 19 cases, Kicukiro 15 cases, Rubavu 13 cases, Bugesera 12 cases, Huye 11 cases, Kayonza 11 cases, Nyamasheke 11, Rusizi 11 cases, Kirehe 10 cases, and Nyamagabe 10 cases.

An analysis by RIB found that the rise in cases was caused by factors including statements made by the media and leadership in neighbouring DR Congo, often linked to the ongoing conflict and a surge in hate speech in the region and persecution of Congolese Tutsi communities.

ALSO READ: Politics of identity, genocide ideology in eastern DR Congo hinder regional peace

In one case, a suspect reportedly told a genocide survivor, "The genocide is not over; we will do it again. Those across the border are regrouping; you won't survive."

The factors also include the unusual use of social media, which involves posting denialist messages or minimisation of the Genocide against the Tutsi, using platforms such as TikTok to spread messages containing genocide ideology, hate speech, divisive language, or support for ongoing killings in the Democratic Republic of Congo; and sharing or reposting messages containing genocide ideology along with comments supporting the original post.

Hate speech currently being used in DR Congo is generally contributing to the increase in the number of case files received by RIB.

In several instances, those being prosecuted committed offences by praising acts of violence taking place in DR Congo and linking them to the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Forms of genocide ideology and related crimes

The reported genocide ideology and related crimes included 130 cases of harassing a genocide survivor (50.5%), 28 cases of minimising the genocide (13%), 13 cases of concealing or undermining evidence related to the genocide (6%), and 11 cases of genocide denial, among others.

The crimes were also committed through emotionally abusive or distressing remarks directed at genocide survivors, involving 158 cases (76.3%).

ALSO READ: Who concealed the information on Genocide victims at Kabgayi?

They also include five cases of damaging crops in the farm fields owned by genocide survivors (2.4%), 22 cases of written threats or intimidation messages (10.7%), four cases of beating or physically assaulting a genocide survivor (1.9%), 13 cases of concealing or undermining evidence or information related to the genocide (6.3%), four cases of messages sent via phone, audio, or video (1.9%), and one case of throwing stones at the home or property of a genocide survivor (0.5%).

For those suspected, RIB said 73% are men.

It said 201 suspects (81.7%) have no prior involvement in the genocide, 28 suspects participated in the genocide, while 17 suspects have family members who participated in the genocide.

However, RIB's analysis shows that genocide ideology and related crimes are gradually decreasing in frequency and severity among the population.

"The intensity of these crimes has lessened shifting from acts of violence such as murder or physical assault to verbal offences, including mocking or emotionally distressing language," the report reads in part.

"Additionally, the tendency to conceal perpetrators of such crimes is also steadily declining."

It explained that those who commit such crimes tend to be individuals who are generally delinquent, formerly imprisoned for involvement in the genocide, or those who have close family members imprisoned for genocide and thus harbour resentment.

According to RIB, the use of words as the primary tool alone accounts for over 76.3% when compared to other criminal acts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Message

RIB has urged everyone to strive to completely eradicate genocide ideology and related crimes, requesting that young people do not pay attention to those using social media to spread genocide ideology, sow hate speech, and provoke divisions among Rwandans.

ALSO READ: How young Rwandans should fight Genocide denial

"They should not believe the lies circulated on social media. Instead, they should take the lead in fighting these crimes, as the youth have a significant interest in ensuring a Rwanda free from genocide ideology."

Parents are urged to stop teaching children hatred and genocide ideology.

"This is inappropriate. A good parent leaves their child a positive legacy."

The investigations body has also asked owners of YouTube channels and other social media to use these platforms responsibly and not confuse freedom of expression with spreading messages that sow hatred and provoke division among Rwandans.