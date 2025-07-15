Rwanda: Qt Global Software Staff Pay Tribute to Rwanda's Liberators

As part of this year's national Liberation Day commemorations, QT Global Software Ltd., a Rwanda-based IT solution company, organised a powerful and reflective visit to the Museum for Campaign Against Genocide on July 11. The event brought together the company's young and dynamic team for a guided tour of the museum and an intimate conversation about Rwanda's liberation journey.

For many, it was a first-time experience engaging directly with the country's history in such a tangible and emotional way. More than a visit, the day served as a moment of deep learning and reflection on what it means to carry forward the values that built today's Rwanda.

"Our goal this year was to go beyond commemoration," said QT Global Software Ltd. CEO Vincent Ruzibuka. "We wanted our team to truly understand the story of liberation, the sacrifices made, and how those same values--discipline, innovation, resilience--still apply in the work we do every day."

The visit included a special conversation with Gen (Rtd) James Kabarebe, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in Charge of Regional Cooperation, who shared reflections on the mindset and values that sustained the liberation struggle. He encouraged the team to uphold those principles--not through armed struggle, but through integrity, knowledge-building, and a commitment to national development.

"Today's struggle is one of innovation, not bullets," Kabarebe told the team. "It's about gaining skills, building institutions, and continuing Rwanda's transformation through purpose and excellence." Also, "It is not about number, it is not about recruitment, it is about commitment, determination, and will."

The team engaged actively with Kabarebe, asking thoughtful questions and discussing how to internalise the legacy of liberation within a modern context. But the heart of the day was not just about listening--it was about connecting Rwanda's history to the present and future work of QT Global Software Ltd.'s young professionals.

"It made me realise that passing on the values of resilience and patriotism starts with me," said Chaima Umutesi, a team member who was visiting the museum for the first time. "It's not someone else's job--it's our responsibility to embody these values in our families, communities, and careers."

For Frank Mutabazi, a senior software engineer at QT, the day was a powerful reminder of the weight that today's generation carries.

"We are the age they were when they liberated this country," he said. "While our tools are different--keyboards instead of guns--the call is the same: to build, to innovate, and to stay committed to Rwanda's future."

QT Global Software Ltd, which was founded nine years ago, has become known not only for its home-grown tech solutions, but also for a company culture rooted in continuous learning and national pride. With most of its staff under the age of 30, the company sees its role as more than delivering software--it's about contributing to Rwanda's growth through skilled, values-driven professionals.

"We left the museum asking ourselves, how do we keep this spirit alive within our teams?" Ruzibuka shared. "We want these values to be part of how we lead, how we code, how we serve, and how we grow. This experience wasn't just a reflection on history--it was a challenge to our generation to keep moving Rwanda forward."

The visit is part of QT Global Software Ltd.'s annual tradition of engaging with national remembrance activities. Still, this years' experience marked a new level of depth and personal connection for many of the team members. And if the energy in the room was any indication, the conversation about values, purpose, and patriotism is just getting started.