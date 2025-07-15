Liberia: Four AML Local Staff Complete Leadership Training At Columbia Business School

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) is celebrating the achievement of four of its top Liberian professionals who recently completed the prestigious LEAD CONNECT High Impact Leadership Program at Columbia Business School Executive Education in New York City, USA.

The graduates of the high-impact program are: Rebecca Kwabo-Buegar, Head of Human Resources and Development, Jallah Selmah, General Manager, Mines, Garmondyu Crusoe, General Manager, Port and Mulbah Gbozee, Rail Maintenance Manager.

Their successful completion of the program marks a new milestone in ArcelorMittal Liberia's investment in developing the next generation of Liberian corporate leaders.

In a statement posted to its official Facebook page, AML said, "At ArcelorMittal Liberia, we believe our people are our greatest asset, and we are proud to invest in their growth."

The company added that the success of these professionals demonstrates its commitment to strengthening its leadership pipeline and empowering Liberians with world-class tools to inspire teams, drive innovation, and deliver lasting impact.

The LEAD CONNECT program at Columbia Business School is globally recognized for preparing leaders to excel in dynamic, high-stakes environments. It brings together senior executives from across industries and geographies to sharpen their leadership vision, strategic decision-making, and communication skills.

Participants explore topics such as leading through change, emotional intelligence, influence without authority, and aligning business strategy with execution. The program includes experiential learning, group projects, simulations, and one-on-one coaching sessions -- all facilitated by leading Columbia Business School faculty and industry experts.

For the four Liberian professionals, this training means not just global exposure, but also more profound insight into transformational leadership that can be applied back home in Liberia to improve mining operations, workforce development, infrastructure maintenance, and community relations.

Demonstrating AML's investment in local talent

ArcelorMittal Liberia has consistently made education and human capacity development a central part of its operations. The company has invested millions of dollars in training Liberians to assume critical roles in its iron ore mining, logistics, and port operations.

Among the flagship initiatives is the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy (AMLTA) in Yekepa, Nimba County. Since its launch, the center has trained hundreds of young Liberians in mechanical, electrical, and mining trades. Many of the academy's graduates have gone on to secure permanent jobs within AML and other sectors.

Beyond technical training, AML has provided international scholarships to more than 99 Liberians to study mining engineering, metallurgy, and business administration in countries such as China, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. These programs are designed to build local expertise in disciplines where Liberia has traditionally relied on foreign professionals.

Additionally, AML runs an Elementary, Junior and Senior High School in Yekepa, providing quality education to children of employees and surrounding communities. The school boasts modern science labs, libraries, and qualified teachers -- all funded and supported by AML.

A Model for Corporate Talent Development in Liberia

The participation of Rebecca Kwabo-Buegar, Jallah Selmah, Garmondyu Crusoe, and Mulbah Gbozee in the Columbia Business School program is not just a personal achievement, but a national inspiration. It highlights how Liberia's private sector when committed can be a catalyst for professional excellence and inclusive national development. As ArcelorMittal Liberia continues to expand its Phase II operations, which include new investments in ore processing, rail rehabilitation, and port upgrades, having capable Liberian leaders in key positions will be vital to ensuring sustainable operations and shared growth.