Ethiopia: Puntland President to Visit Ethiopia Amid Tensions With Somali Government

Garowe, Somalia, July 15 — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni is set to travel to Ethiopia in the coming days for an official visit aimed at strengthening ties and signing a series of cooperation agreements, sources close to the regional administration said.

Deni is expected to begin his trip in the Somali region, where local authorities are preparing a formal welcome, before proceeding to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for talks with senior Ethiopian government officials.

The visit comes at a time of strained relations between Puntland and Somalia's federal government, with the two sides locked in a political standoff for nearly three years.

Puntland has also recently voiced strong opposition to the federal government's handling of the formation of the SSC-Khaatumo administration, further deepening the rift.

No official statement has yet been issued by the Puntland presidency or the Ethiopian government regarding the trip.