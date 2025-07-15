Rwanda: City of Kigali Official Arrested Over Corruption

15 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of Clement Ingabire, a Senior Civil Engineer at the City of Kigali, over suspected corruption offenses, including illicit enrichment and money laundering.

A statement released by the bureau on Monday, July 14, indicates that the arrest follows an investigation that had been ongoing for several days.

Ingabire is currently being held at RIB's Nyarugenge station, and the bureau has submitted the case file to prosecutors.

RIB reminded public officials to refrain from abusing their positions of power for personal gain, stressing that such conduct is punishable by law.

The public was warned against allowing property to be registered in their names as a means of helping suspects conceal assets obtained illegally, noting that the law considers such actions as complicity.

