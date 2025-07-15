Kenya: Govt Invites Memoranda On Draft E-Commerce Policy in a Bid to Grow E-Trade

15 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government has invited members of the public, industry players, and stakeholders to submit their views on Kenya's draft E-Commerce Policy, which seeks to create a structured framework for the development, regulation, and expansion of digital trade in the country.

The draft policy, developed in consultation with various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the private sector, and academia, is now open to public participation, in line with constitutional requirements and the government's commitment to inclusive policymaking.

According to a notice issued by the State Department for Trade, the policy aims to address key areas including consumer protection, digital infrastructure, digital skills development, MSME empowerment, climate-smart trade, and bridging the digital divide.

"The State Department for Trade hereby seeks to subject the draft policy to public participation so as to elicit the views of industry players, citizens, as well as other interested parties," the call for subissions published on Tuesday read.

Key objectives of the draft policy include promotion fair and secure e-commerce practices, srengthening legal and institutional frameworks for digital trade and supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to embrace e-commerce.

The government also hopes to improve access to digital infrastructure across the country and foster innovation and sustainability in e-commerce.

Kenyans can submit their written memoranda and comments on the draft policy via email to info@trade.go.ke no later than July 21.

A hybrid public participation forum to gather additional views will be held on July 23, 2025, in Nairobi.

The draft policy document is available for review on the State Department for Trade's website at: https://www.trade.go.ke

The E-Commerce Policy is part of the government's broader push to align Kenya's trade infrastructure with the Kenya Vision 2030 blueprint and global digital transformation trends.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.