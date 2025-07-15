Kenya: Govt Invites Memoranda On Draft E-Commerce Policy in a Bid to Grow E-Trade

Nairobi — The government has invited members of the public, industry players, and stakeholders to submit their views on Kenya's draft E-Commerce Policy, which seeks to create a structured framework for the development, regulation, and expansion of digital trade in the country.

The draft policy, developed in consultation with various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the private sector, and academia, is now open to public participation, in line with constitutional requirements and the government's commitment to inclusive policymaking.

According to a notice issued by the State Department for Trade, the policy aims to address key areas including consumer protection, digital infrastructure, digital skills development, MSME empowerment, climate-smart trade, and bridging the digital divide.

"The State Department for Trade hereby seeks to subject the draft policy to public participation so as to elicit the views of industry players, citizens, as well as other interested parties," the call for subissions published on Tuesday read.

Key objectives of the draft policy include promotion fair and secure e-commerce practices, srengthening legal and institutional frameworks for digital trade and supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to embrace e-commerce.

The government also hopes to improve access to digital infrastructure across the country and foster innovation and sustainability in e-commerce.

Kenyans can submit their written memoranda and comments on the draft policy via email to info@trade.go.ke no later than July 21.

A hybrid public participation forum to gather additional views will be held on July 23, 2025, in Nairobi.

The draft policy document is available for review on the State Department for Trade's website at: https://www.trade.go.ke

The E-Commerce Policy is part of the government's broader push to align Kenya's trade infrastructure with the Kenya Vision 2030 blueprint and global digital transformation trends.