Kenya: Murkomen Urges Kenyans to 'Behave Well' During CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14, 2025 - Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged Kenyans to be at their best behaviour during next month's Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

The CS says the continental competition is an apt opportunity for Kenyans to show their hospitable side, rather than their negative traits.

"Let's be at our best behaviour because we are having visitors around. Even in any family, they say that when visitors come at home, you must be at your best behaviour. Let's ensure that this time round, we ensure that our visitors feel at home," Murkomen said.

The CS sentiments come amid a recent flurry of anti-government chants at social events -- most of which are attended by young Kenyans popularly known as Gen Z.

The chants, particularly against President William Ruto, were also witnessed at Kenya's World Cup qualifier against Gabon at the Nyayo Stadium in March last year, although they were not as loud as has been the case at other social functions.

Kenya will be hosting CHAN -- alongside Uganda and Tanzania -- and competing in it for the first time.

Murkomen further encouraged Kenyans to be courteous towards thousands of foreign fans who will be trooping to the country to cheer on their respective national teams.

"I want to ask Kenyans to also be very courteous to our visitors. Many people will be in town and they will miss directions to where they are going. They will want to know where they need to go and best places to visit in Kenya. Please let's be courteous to our visitors," he said.

The CS said the security apparatus are on high alert to ensure the safety of all involved in the month-long tournament beginning from the entry points into the country, hotels, streets and the venues where the matches will be staged.

"We want to provide world class security services to ensure that the safety of our visitors is guaranteed. We want to make every facility, including Utalii, as safe as we want. We want to assure CS Mvurya (Sports Cabinet Secretary) that from the security sector we will do everything to ensure this tournament is very successful," Murkomen explained.

Speaking at the same time, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements at all the venues to be used for the competition.

"As a government, we are sure we are going to have very good matches here and in good environment. As I said earlier, Harambee Stars is a Kenyan team and therefore, it is playing for Kenya...not for a region, political party or tribe," Mvurya said.

The national football team, Harambee Stars, will play all their matches at the Moi International Stadium Kasarani, with Nyayo Stadium also set to host other Group A fixtures -- as well as a Group C encounter between Niger and Algeria.

Police Sacco Stadium, Ulinzi Complex and Utalii Grounds have, meanwhile, been designated as training venues.