South Africa: New Foot-and-Mouth Disease Detected in the Free State

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed a new outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) on a commercial farm in Moqhaka Local Municipality, within the Kroonstad State Veterinary in Free State.

The outbreak was identified following epidemiological investigations and confirmed positive laboratory results.

The department said the affected property was placed under quarantine on 8 July 2025, and immediate control measures were implemented, including surveillance and vaccination of livestock.

"Trace-back activities are ongoing to determine the source of the infection, while farms in the surrounding 10km radius are undergoing surveillance to determine the possible extent of the spread," the department said in a statement on Monday.

Over 250 FMD cases reported in five provinces

As of July 2025, South Africa has recorded a total of 270 FMD outbreaks across five provinces. Of these, 249 outbreaks remain unresolved, while 21 have been declared resolved.

"KwaZulu-Natal has been the most affected province, with 191 reported outbreaks, of which 172 remain active and 19 have been resolved. Since May 2025, Gauteng has reported 32 outbreaks, North West has four open outbreaks, while Mpumalanga has reported three outbreaks," the department said.

The Eastern Cape has recorded 40 outbreaks, with 38 still open and two resolved. No new cases have been reported in Eastern Cape since September 2024.

Correction on KZN Disease Management Area notice

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the department has issued a correction in a Government Gazette notice (Gazette Notice 6396 of 4 July 2025), which repeal the previous notice (Gazette Notice 5997 of 17 March 2025).

The department acknowledged that certain areas that still fall under the Disease Management Area (DMA) designation in KwaZulu-Natal were mistakenly omitted.

"We sincerely apologise for any confusion caused and request all stakeholders to take note of the following areas that are declared to be part of the KwaZulu-Natal DMA," the department said.

The municipalities confirmed to remain within the DMA include the entire Big Five Hlabisa; Mtubatuba; Nongoma; Ulundi; Umhlabuyalingana; Jozini; Pongola; Abaqulusi; Umfolozi; uMhlathuze; Mthonjaneni; Nqutu; Nkandla; uMlalazi; and Mandeni.

Other areas include the portion of the Emadlangeni Local Municipality, south of R34 from R33; Newcastle Local Municipality, south of R34 up to and east of N11; Dannhauser Local Municipality east of N11 and north of R68; Endumeni Local Municipality, north of R68 and east of R33; Msinga Local Municipality, east of R33; UMvoti Local Municipality, east of the R33 up to R74 and north of R74; Maphumulo Local Municipality, north-east of the R74; Ndwedwe Local Municipality, east of the R74; as well as portion of the KwaDukuza Local Municipality, north-east of R74 up to the N2 and west to the N2 up to Mandeni Local Municipality.