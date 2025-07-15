South Africa: Presidency Budget Vote to Be Tabled On Wednesday

15 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, table the 2025/26 Presidency Budget Vote before the National Assembly in Parliament.

"The Presidency Budget Vote for 2025/2026 encompasses the 7th administration's three strategic priorities, including promoting inclusive growth, job creation, poverty reduction, and building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

"These priorities are embodied by The Presidency's flagship programmes Operation Vulindlela, Presidential District Development Model and the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission, among transformative initiatives to inculcate a nation that works for all," the Presidency said in a statement.

As with other budget votes tabled by Ministers, Parliament will then debate the budget vote, followed by the President's reply.

"The annual tabling of departmental Budget Votes is an accountability mechanism for Parliament and the public to monitor how government is working to implement its service delivery commitments against voted funds.

"At the apex of the Executive arm of the State, The Presidency is the centre of coordination, oversight and supervision across all spheres of government.

"The Presidency supports the President and Deputy President in execution of their primary responsibilities to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution of the Republic and to advance social cohesion," the statement concluded.

