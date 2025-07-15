South Africa: No Risk of Load Shedding As Koeberg Unit 1 Return Delayed

Eskom has announced that Koeberg Unit 1 will return to service by the end of August, instead of the end of this month, due to additional steam generator maintenance.

The unit was initially pencilled in for a return by July.

"This revised timeline underscores Eskom's commitment to conducting thorough inspections and maintaining the highest quality standards to ensure the ongoing safe and reliable performance of South Africa's only nuclear power station.

"During scheduled detailed eddy current inspections - a non-destructive testing method used to detect cracks, corrosion or wear in the metal tubes of steam generators - defects were identified on four tubes, among several thousand tubes inspected, across two of the newly installed generators," Eskom explained.

Upon discovery of the defects, the power utility, along with specialised international and local teams, "immediately carried out an advanced automated process to address the four tube defects".

"These critical repairs have now been successfully completed to uphold the highest safety and quality standards.

"Importantly, the major maintenance activities, which included the legally required 10-year Integrated Leak Rate Test [ILRT], where the reactor building was pressurised over 72 hours and its leak rate and structural integrity were monitored - were successfully completed. The ILRT confirmed the robustness and leak-tightness of Unit 1's containment structure, further reinforcing its safety, in line with international standards," Eskom said.

Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, emphasised that the safety of employees, the public and the environment remains top priority at the power utility.

"Carrying out these additional inspections and repairs to world-class standards, we are investing in the long-term reliability of Koeberg and South Africa's energy future.

"The planned maintenance underway on Unit 1 will help deliver decades of affordable, low-carbon baseload power, demonstrating how nuclear energy can support both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

"Through our commitment to high-quality maintenance and the expertise of the Koeberg team demonstrating exceptional skills, we are ensuring nuclear power remains a vital part of the country's energy mix," Nxumalo said.

The power utility reassured that the delayed return to service will not increase the risk of load shedding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since mid-May, there has been no load shedding implemented, with the planned rolling power outages only reaching 26 hours between 1 April and 10 July 2025.

"The winter outlook released on 5 May 2025, which covers the period until 31 August 2025, remains valid. Importantly, the planned return of 2 500MW this winter does not rely on Unit 1.

"The outlook shows that load shedding will not be required if unplanned outages remain below 13 000MW. Even if outages rise to 15 000MW, load shedding would be limited to a maximum of 21 days over the 153-day winter period, capped at Stage 2," the power utility assured.

Once the work on Koeberg's Unit 1 is completed, its "reactor core will be refuelled, tested and synchronised back to the national grid" - further boosting the power system.

"To protect supply, planned outages at Koeberg are carefully staggered every 16 to 18 months so that both units are never offline at the same time. Together, Koeberg Units 1 and 2 provide around 1 860MW - approximately 5% of the country's electricity needs.

"Unit 2 remains fully operational, generating up to 946MW, with a year-to-date Energy Availability Factor [EAF] of 99.38% as of the end of June 2025.

"The national power system remains stable, with a month-to-date EAF of 62%. As the winter season continues, Eskom encourages all customers to adopt energy-efficient practices," Eskom said.