Somalia: 'Mogadishu Is Rising' - Mayor Muungaab Welcomes Arab League Envoy in Symbolic Visit

In the heart of Somalia's capital today, a handshake between two leaders spoke volumes. Mogadishu's Mayor, Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein "Muungaab", met with Ambassador Abdullahi Al-Otaibi, the Arab League's representative to Somalia, during a courtesy visit to the City Hall -- and what followed was more than just diplomatic formalities. It was a meeting steeped in history, hope, and a shared vision for a better future.

Mayor Muungaab didn't waste time. He warmly welcomed the Ambassador and laid out the real work happening on the ground: roads being rebuilt, drainage systems restored, schools and clinics upgraded.

"This isn't just about fixing buildings," the Mayor said. "It's about restoring dignity. It's about giving people their city back."

He credited the Arab League for standing by Somalia during its darkest hours -- and urged them to continue being a part of the country's recovery journey.

"The bond between Somalia and the Arab world is not just political -- it's historical, cultural, and deeply human. Now is the time to invest in that bond and build real progress from it."

Ambassador Al-Otaibi, clearly moved by the reception, responded with equal sincerity.

He praised the Mayor's leadership and promised that the Arab League would continue to support Somalia in meaningful ways -- especially by investing in education, youth skills, Arabic language programs, and government-building efforts.

"Somalia is part of our family," the Ambassador said. "Our support is not just a promise -- it's a responsibility."

Let's be honest: Somalia has had more than its fair share of challenges. But this meeting showed that things are shifting -- not just on paper, but in real, visible ways.

This isn't about handshakes and photo ops. It's about turning a decades-old relationship into something that directly benefits the people of Mogadishu.

More training for young people. Better infrastructure. Stronger governance. A capital city that reflects the resilience of its people.

The Mayor and the Ambassador both agreed that this is just the beginning. There's room for deeper cooperation, more targeted support, and long-term partnerships that go beyond short-term aid.

And as Dr. Muungaab put it, "This isn't charity -- it's collaboration."

Mogadishu is still healing, but it's also rising. And today's visit from the Arab League is a reminder that the world is watching -- and willing to walk alongside.