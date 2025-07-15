Namibia: Calls for Major Tax Reforms On Tobacco and Alcohol to Boost Public Health

Significant tax reforms on tobacco and alcohol products are firmly in the spotlight this week, as a national effort aims to curb rising substance abuse and safeguard public health.

This crucial initiative gained momentum during a four-day Parliamentary Engagement Workshop on Tobacco and Alcohol Control Policies, which commenced in Windhoek on Monday.

The workshop was opened by Dr Esperance Luvindao, the Minister of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), who immediately underscored the devastating global impact of tobacco, responsible for an estimated 7 million deaths annually.

Luvindao highlighted the nation's unwavering commitment to the World Health Organization's (WHO) MPOWER policy package. This comprehensive strategy for tobacco control includes vital measures such as monitoring use, protecting people from smoke, offering help to quit, warning about dangers, enforcing advertising bans, and--most pertinently for the current discussions--raising taxes.

"As a country, we have enacted the Tobacco Product Control Act in 2010 and its Regulations in 2014," Luvindao said, adding that within this policy and legislative framework, commendable progress has been made in advancing tobacco control, guided by the WHO MPOWER Strategy.

However, despite these achievements and ongoing plans, Luvindao acknowledged that the harmful use of tobacco and alcohol continues to place a heavy burden on the health system, contributing significantly to preventable illnesses and deaths. "It is clear that further deterrent actions are required, particularly in the area of tax reforms, to discourage consumption of these products," she emphasized.

According to Luvindao, the MoHSS, with invaluable support from the WHO, has developed a national strategic plan and is currently in the process of reviewing the existing Tobacco Act for amendment. This crucial revision aims to regulate new emerging tobacco and nicotine products, including popular items like hookah, e-cigarettes, and vapes. She also confirmed that the ministry is "constantly revising national alcohol policies to combat alcohol abuse in the country."

Luvindao expressed her belief that the ongoing workshop is perfectly timed to equip policymakers with the knowledge needed to drive evidence-based tax reforms that will ultimately protect public health.

Echoing the urgency of the matter, WHO Representative Richard Banda, in a statement delivered on his behalf, revealed alarming statistics. Here, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for an estimated 41% of all deaths, with tobacco use and alcohol consumption identified as key risk factors.

Banda noted that the workshop is part of a broader program designed to strengthen tobacco control measures and implement strategies to reduce the harmful use of alcohol, with the ultimate goal of achieving better health outcomes for the entire population.

The latest data on alcohol consumption, from 2022, paints a concerning picture. The total alcohol per capita consumption stands at a staggering 12 liters of pure alcohol per year (for individuals 15 years and older). This is significantly higher than the regional average of 3.5 liters per year and the global average of 5.0 liters per year.

"We must act decisively to protect health by closing the remaining policy gaps, strengthening enforcement, and investing in proven tools, such as MPOWER and Safer measures," Banda concluded, underscoring the critical need for immediate and effective action.