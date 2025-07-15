Zimbabwe: Telone Declares Interest to Clinch PSL Title

14 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

After beating Dynamos 1-0 on Saturday at Ascot Stadium, Tel One FC coach Herbert Maruwa could not hide his club's intention to win the league title.

Sitting on third position with 33 points, Maruwa's side is seven points behind log leaders Simba Bhora, who are on 40 points, the same margin with second place occupiers MWOS.

The 'Wifi Boys' are enjoy their best run ever in the league since returning to topflight football last year.

Of the 20 matches the team has played, TelOne has won eight, drawn nine and lost three.

"I think for now we are challenging for

the championship. Its now a declaration," said Maruwa after the win over Dynamos.

Saturday's triumph was emotional for Maruwa who is a Dynamos son.

The 48-year-old gaffer launched his coaching career at Dembare while in-charge of the club's juniors for nearly seven years.

He then moved to several other PSL clubs before returning to lead the Glamour Boys as senior team head coach in 2023.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.