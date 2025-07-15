Rwanda: 'Kigali Streetball' Is Here to Spotlight Hidden Talent in Sports, Art-Organiser

Kigali Will Host Its First — ever streetball event at Petit Stade Gymnasium from July 19 to 20. The two-day festival will blend basketball, music, dance, graffiti, and skateboarding which are all intended to give a platform to Rwanda's untapped youth talent.

Spearheaded by US-based Rwandan national and former radio presenter Murenzi Kamatari, the event, dubbed "Kigali Streetball 2025" aims to challenge perceptions, unlock potential, and encourage a new ecosystem for young creatives and athletes who often fall through the cracks of traditional platforms.

"Many young people have incredible talents that die out simply because they lack access to the spotlight. Streetball is a space where those raw, unfiltered skills can be nurtured and celebrated," Murenzi told The New Times.

Reviving street culture, inspiring a generation

Unlike conventional basketball tournaments governed by rigid rules and high-entry barriers, streetball embraces a more accessible, freestyle format. It's not just about scoring points, but about expression, creativity, and community, Murenzi explained.

"People tend to associate 'street' with delinquency or kids with no homes. But this is a place of passion, authenticity, and resilience. We're giving it a stage," he said.

The event will feature 3x3 basketball tournaments and 1x1 "And One" showdowns, slam dunk and 3-point shoot contests.

Beyond basketball, some 28 dance crews are also in for dance contests, while rap battles judged by the public, graffiti mural exhibitions, skateboarding demonstrations and battle of the DJs are among entertainment activities confirmed to get streetball fans hyped.

Rwandan artistes like Bulldog, Angell Mutoni, B-Threy, and Bushali, as well as DJs Pyfo, Trizzie 96, and Bisoso, will also headline the musical performances.

Nurturing dreams, not just hosting events

According to Murenzi, this is not just a one-off spectacle. He sees Kigali Streetball as an annual tradition that grows into a self-sustaining platform for talent development for those who dare to try.

Preparations have already seen 20 teams registered, with 8 teams selected through pre-qualifying rounds, including one from Rusizi District, marking the event's national appeal and inclusiveness beyond Kigali.

"First runner ups of the 3x3 tournament will share Rwf1.2 million, while top dance crews will split Rwf 700,000 and more. The rap battle victors and standout DJs will also be recognized and other winners throughout," he said.

Importantly, the event is inclusive of female participants, although Murenzi admits turnout from women and girls has been low so far.

"We wanted to open doors for girls to feel a sense of belonging. They're still overlooked, yet they are capable. We're still encouraging more to join," he noted.

Culture, values, and responsibility beyond the basketball

Mindful of public perception, Murenzi pointed out that the event will maintain a family-friendly, alcohol and drug-free environment.

"We want to provide a safe, inspiring space for young people during school holidays, keeping them away from bad influences and closer to their dreams."

There will also be awareness campaigns on self-discipline, focus, and avoiding destructive behaviors.

Murenzi hopes to build an ecosystem where winners and standout talents are linked to sponsorships, mentorship opportunities, or pathways into professional leagues and the creative industry.

"We'll already be spotlighting them. From there, opportunities can follow. They'll also serve as role models to others."

Before moving to the United States, Murenzi played a key role in Rwanda's entertainment scene back in the days where he helped launch careers of current big musicians like Meddy and The Ben, beside promoting music of Rwandan artistes using CDs.

"Music and sports go hand-in-hand. Athletes use music to stay focused, and both offer escape, hope, and identity. That's why this concept came naturally to me."

Inspired by community-based talent development in Canada, where he lived and experienced well-structured grassroots programs, Murenzi felt convinced to recreate such opportunities back home in Rwanda.

"In Canada, youth talents are supported in their early ages. Here, they rarely get the same shot. That's what we want to change."

It takes a village to achieve it

Murenzi is now calling on stakeholders, from corporate sponsors and government agencies to community partners, to back the initiative and invest in the next generation of artistes, athletes, and creators.

"The Visit Rwanda brand welcomes tourists, but what do they find once here? We need entertainment, culture, and youth-driven activities to match that experience," he said.

"With participants and performers coming from across Rwanda and the region, including Burundi and Goma in DR Congo, Kigali Streetball 2025 is not just a local event, but a regional celebration of urban creativity," he added.

As anticipation builds ahead of the event, Murenzi hopes this will be the beginning of something bigger and a movement where the streets of Kigali become a crib for future stars, and where urban culture is supported, not dismissed.

"We're organizing a tournament and building a home for those talents that have long been left out."