Africa School of Governance's Moghalu On Building Africa's Next Generation of Leaders

The African School of Governance (ASG) hosted its inaugural edition of the Executive Education Program in Kigali, bringing together high-level African leaders, including cabinet members, parliamentarians, senior officials, academics, and experts from across the continent.

Over three days, participants reflected on the foundational principles and identity frameworks that should guide Africa's development journey.

Also read: Kagame receives African School of Governance boss

The institution, which prides itself on shaping a new generation of transformational leaders rooted in African realities, is expected to open its doors in September 2025 for the debut Master of Public Administration program.

According to the institution's management, recruitment of students has gained momentum in the recent past, thanks in large part to the just-concluded African tour, among other initiatives.

Also read: Six things to know about newly launched ASG

The New Times' Edwin Ashimwe caught up with Prof. Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, the President of the African School of Governance (ASG), who shared insights into the institution's current priorities, recruitment of students, and the several developments in the pipeline.

Moghalu, a globally recognised leader in public policy and governance, is an economist and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He told The New Times that, "No country ever developed by borrowing someone else's philosophy. Africa must reclaim its voice, its vision, and its destiny."

Also read: What will the proposed Africa School of Governance offer?

Excerpts,

Professor Moghalu, ASG's mission emphasizes purpose-driven, ethical leadership shaped by African values. How do you translate that mission into the core culture and approach of the institution?

First of all, ASG is not just an institution with a vision and a mission; we are grounded in a strong set of values.

It is through these values that we translate our vision into action and shape our environment. These include leadership, excellence, an Africa-centered worldview, and other core principles that define who we are. We believe strongly in practicing what we preach.

We strive to be ethical in all our dealings and visionary in our approach, even in the very creation of ASG itself.

While the school began as a vision, turning that vision into reality has required a deep commitment to excellence. As President, I'm intentional about instilling that mindset throughout the process.

We dream big, and while we may not achieve everything, we are bound to accomplish far more than if we had aimed small.

I often tell my team: 'Go big or go home.' That's the spirit we operate with, driven by excellence, leadership, and resilience, which is another of our guiding values.

But in practical terms, Professor, what are your immediate priorities towards achieving that vision?

Our progress so far has involved several key steps. In the six months since our January launch, we have recruited initial staff and fully operationalized ASG.

We have secured temporary office space, acquired necessary equipment, and are implementing the technology systems that will power our educational offerings, learning platforms, and enterprise resource tools.

We have also finalized the recruitment of the core faculty for our Master of Public Administration program, set to begin in September.

At the same time, we are admitting students to that program, with the process running through the end of July.

How would you rate the uptake from students?

Oh, we are seeing a strong appetite. During the first phase of our Africa tour, we prioritized engaging with countries across the continent because ASG is truly pan-African.

Although based in Kigali, our focus extends well beyond Rwanda.

That distinction is critical; ASG is an African institution, not merely a Rwandan one. Founded by President Paul Kagame and Ethiopia's former Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, its vision has always been continental in scope. As President, I'm committed to bringing that pan-African vision to life.

Looking ahead, what tangible milestones do you expect ASG to hit in two, five, and ten years--and how will you measure its impact on African governance?

Within the next two years, we expect the first cohort to graduate with their MPAs--a major milestone for ASG.

Over the next five years, the school will be firmly established, and we anticipate the graduation of another cohort.

Beyond the MPA, we plan to diversify our academic offerings. Potential new programmes include degrees in international relations, corporate governance, and urban and regional planning and policy--practical governance disciplines designed to address Africa's most pressing challenges.

ASG aims to be a 'hub for research, policy engagement, and technological governance.' How will these elements differentiate it from existing institutions?

At ASG, our research is not theoretical; it's applied directly to Africa's real-world policy challenges. We are not a traditional university; we are a university of governance and public policy.

Our teaching is practice-oriented, designed for practitioners. The research we undertake supports these practical outcomes and is used to inform and advocate for better governance across African governments.

What qualities do you believe define the next generation of African leaders, and how is ASG deliberately cultivating those mindsets and capabilities?

The next generation of African leaders must have a worldview. They need a purpose-driven mindset--one focused on leadership, transformation, and creating impact.

Importantly, they must understand that leadership is about service and responsibility, not simply power and authority, which unfortunately remains prevalent across the continent.

It is this sense of service and responsibility that drives meaningful transformation, especially when governance is efficient and effective.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We want leaders who think this way, leaders who are moral, ethical, and knowledgeable. They must possess the skills and expertise needed to govern effectively, whether in public institutions or the private sector.

We are looking to cultivate leaders who are trained in public policy. Many government officials in Africa may hold university degrees, yet lack the understanding of how to design or implement public policy. And this, public policy design and execution, is the essence of governance.

Parting shot?

The message from ASG is clear: we are here, and we intend to become a major force in shaping governance across Africa.

Just as globally respected institutions like Harvard Kennedy School, or Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy--with which we have formed a strategic partnership--play pivotal roles in shaping public policy, ASG will serve that purpose for the continent.

We are committed to being world-class, not despite Africa's realities, but because of them. Our ambition is to meet global standards and compete on that level.

And my vision as President--charged with implementing the mission of our co-founders--is for ASG to be transformational.

To make that happen, we must take concrete, practical steps: recruiting a powerful faculty of professors and teachers, and attracting a high-calibre cohort of students.