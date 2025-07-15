Rwanda: Bingi Belo Moved By Rayon's 'Amazing' Reception

Rayon Sports new striker Chadrack Bingi Belo has said the warm reception that teammates showed him since his arrivals has made him feel at home.

Bingi Belo, 20, is among new singings announced by the Blues last week as club continues to rebuild before the new season kicks off in August. The Congolese joined the Blues on a two-year deal after an impressive two-year spell at Darling Club Motema Pembe (DCMP) during which he scored 20 goals in 45 games.

He has been training with his new teammates whom he said have been so welcoming and helping him to adapt at the club.

"I was very amazed how I was received in Rayon Sports. They are good teammates and I hope that it will encourage me to work hard and build some momentum," the Congolese striker said.

He is preparing for the new season during which Rayon Sports will be fight for glory both in domestic league and the CAF Confederation Cup.

As the new season nears, Bingi Belo said is looking forward to establishing himself as one of the league's most prolific strikers on his very first season with the Blues.

"I am going to put it more effort, especially in training, so I can keep improving and doing better in my first season," he added.

Rayon head coach Lotfi Afahmia has been impressed by players' performance during the training session lately he admits more signings are needed to reinforce his squad ready to conquer Rwanda and Africa at large.

Club president Thadee Twagirayezu admitted the club will make more signings before the end of July as the club management continues to ensure that Lotfi gets the squad he wants before the new season begins.

Meanwhile, as part of new season preparations, the club is planning to play two or three more matches--including at least one international fixture--before facing APR in the Super Cup.

One of their crucial pre-season friendlies is their upcoming match against Tanzanian champions Yanga Africans on club's annual celebration day known as 'Rayon Day.'

Dates for the club's festival is yet to be known.