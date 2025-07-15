South Africa: Dj Euphonik Takes Ntsiki Mazwai to Court for R280,000 She Owes Him

DJ Euphonik asks the court to declare Ntsiki Mazwai has no money because she hasn't paid more than R280,000 in legal fees.

Mazwai only paid R6,000 of court-ordered costs after calling DJ a rapist on social media and losing a court case.

DJ Euphonik, whose real name is Themba Nkosi, is asking the court to declare that poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has no money because she hasn't paid more than R280,000 in legal fees she owes him.

This started when Mazwai made social media posts calling Euphonik a rapist.

In April 2021, the Johannesburg High Court told her to stop and ordered her to pay R74,000 in legal costs.

In January 2022, the court added R104,316 more.

When Mazwai tried to appeal, the court said no and added another R114,000 in costs, Sunday World reported.

Even though Euphonik's lawyers have asked her many times to pay, she has only paid R6,000.

When the sheriff went to her house, they found that her things were only worth R1,500.

In March 2023, Mazwai said in an email that she had no money and that she was part of a debt help group.

Now, Euphonik wants the court to take over her money matters and share her things with the people she owes, because she can't pay her debts.

Mazwai is still trying to fight the court orders and wants to appeal again, but she hasn't paid anything more.