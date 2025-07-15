South Africa: Mpumalanga Education Boss Fired Over R2-Million Laptop Corruption Scandal

Mpumalanga Education MEC Landulile Cathrine Dlamini was removed from her position following the controversial R2-million procurement of 22 laptops and a printer.

Internal investigation reveals procurement didn't comply with the constitution and Public Finance Management Act as the premier reshuffles four cabinet members.

The MEC of Education in Mpumalanga, Landulile Cathrine Dlamini, has been removed from her position following the controversial corruption saga involving the procurement of 22 laptops and a printer at a cost of R2-million.

An internal investigation revealed that the procurement didn't comply with section 217 of the Constitution, read with sections 38 and 45 of the Public Finance Management Act.

On Tuesday, the Premier of the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, Mandla Ndlovu, announced the reshuffle of four members of his executive.

Dlamini has since appointed Lindi Lettie Masina as the new MEC for the Department of Education.

She is mandated to deliver a 90% pass rate for the matric class of 2025, and to promote participation and performance of learners in maths and science.

Masina is further expected to implement a holistic e-learning strategy by providing technological aids such as tablets, starting from Grade 10 in the 2026 academic year.

"Ensure teaching and learning time on task commences on the first day of reopening of the third term and prepare for the successful administration of Grade 12 trial exams and ultimately year-end exams," said Ndlovu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education South Africa Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MEC for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Makhosazana Masilela, is replaced by Jester Sidell, while the MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs, Nompulelo Hlophe, is replaced by Khethiwe Moeketsi.

Meanwhile, the MEC for Social Development, Brenda Moeketsi, is replaced by Nompumelelo Hlophe.

Furthermore, the Premier announced that he has terminated the employment contract of the Head of Department for Culture, Sports and Recreation, Godfrey Ntombela, with immediate effect.

"Ntombela's contract was extended by former Premier, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, from 1 March 2024 to 28 September 2024," said Ndlovu.

"On assumption of my duties, I also extended his contract for an additional five months, effectively from 28 September 2024 to 28 February 2025, which he rejected, alleging Mtshweni-Tsipane had extended it from 1 March 2024 to 28 February 2027.

"This claim has been vehemently refuted by former Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane, and it was discovered that her electronic signature was used in the purported extension.

"An amount of R80,000 was allegedly paid in exchange for the misuse of the former Premier's electronic signature. As a result, we have approached the SAPS to open a criminal case," he said.