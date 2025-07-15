South African Chef Creates Magic Mixing Local Flavours With Asian Spices

Chef Lwanda Macozoma creates unique fusion dishes like charcoal-smoked ostrich steak with chilli and coriander teriyaki sauce.

Former club DJ turned chef combines Asian flavours with South African ingredients after falling in love with cuisine at Pretoria restaurant.

A South African chef, Lwanda Macozoma, known as "That Chef", combines Asian and South African dishes to create an extraordinary taste.

He said his love for Asian food began when he worked at Koi, an Asian restaurant in Pretoria.

"The flavours stuck with me. Since Asian cuisine is so well-loved worldwide, I wanted to fuse it with our local South African taste, creating something unique, yet familiar," said Macozoma.

With roots deeply planted in South African culture and taste buds influenced by Asian flavours, he crafted dishes that serve as a true reflection of his culinary style.

"My charcoal-smoked ostrich steak with chilli and coriander teriyaki sauce, béarnaise, and oven-roasted Mediterranean veggies. It's the perfect blend of South African and Asian flavours. The ostrich brings in local flair, while the teriyaki adds that bold, spicy-sweet Asian touch," Macozoma said.

Among the dishes he has created is Lamb & Layers with wasabi mayo and pickled beetroot, and Pickle Pikachu, which comes from the several colours and potato fondant.

One of Macozoma's standout dishes is rack of lamb, served alongside a creamy cauliflower purée, tangy wasabi pickled beetroot, and a velvety smooth smoked carrot purée.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Macozoma's Asian-style braised beef and umngqusho (samp) is a comforting fusion dish that brings depth and warmth to the plate.

He said the tender, slow-cooked beef is added to a rich soy and mirin-based sauce with carrots and onions, giving it a hearty and deep flavour.

It is served with white samp, garlic butter, wild mushrooms, creamy spinach, and a touch of cinnamon-butter pumpkin -- a soulful blend of East Asian influence and South African tradition.

Macozoma said introducing diners to something new was not always easy.

"One of the main challenges has been getting people to understand dishes like my ostrich steak. Ostrich is a game meat, so it needs to be served medium rare to stay tender. When it's cooked well done, it becomes tough. Educating diners on that has definitely been a hurdle, but once they try it the right way, they get it," he said.

Before diving into the cooking world, he was known for getting crowds moving as a club DJ, but he soon realised he wanted something more stable and meaningful.

"I've always had a love for food, from cooking at house parties to being the go-to person for the braai. That passion eventually led me to apply to Capsicum Culinary Studio, and that's where the journey truly began," said Macozoma.