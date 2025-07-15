Sudan Participates in Sustainable Development Forum in New York

New York, July 14, 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan has participated in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which is being held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City during July 14 to 23, 2025. The delegation was headed by the Undersecretary for Economic Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Mohamed Bashar.

The Undersecretary for Planning at the Ministry of Finance who arrived in New York on Sunday, was received by Sudan's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Abu Zeid Shams El Din, and members of the mission.

This year's forum is being held under the theme "Promoting Sustainable, Inclusive, Science-Based, and Evidence-Based Solutions for the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals to Leave No One Behind."

The forum highlights an in-depth review of five Sustainable Development Goals:

- Goal 3: Good health and well-being

- Goal 5: Gender equality

- Goal 8: Economic growth and decent work

- Goal 14: Protect life below water

- Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals

Sudan is expected to present its third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on Friday, July 18, 2025, reviewing progress made in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level, as well as challenges, opportunities, and lessons learned.

Sudan submitted its first report in 2018, and its second in 2022.

This forum is one of the most important UN forums for monitoring the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. It provides an opportunity to exchange experiences and best practices, and to enhance international cooperation, especially in light of the accelerating challenges facing Sudan, some developing countries, and countries emerging from conflict.