Sudan: Partnership Between Kenana and Sennar Sugar Factories to Cultivate Sugarcane in Sennar State

Sennar, July 14, 2025 (SUNA) - Senior Agricultural Inspector, Ali Ismail Ali, stated that the partnership between Sennar and Kenana Factories aims to cultivate 3,000 acres of sugarcane in the Sennar project, as part of a joint plan between the two factories.

He added, "Agriculture has begun in the central section with the cultivation of 100 acres as a source of seeds for implementing the plan. This was in the presence of the Director General, Mohamed Dafallah, the directors of the various Directorates, and the heads of the units."

The Agricultural Inspector confirmed that seed cultivation proceeded well and that arrangements were made as required. He indicated that the necessary seeds have been provided to implement the partnership within the framework of constructive cooperation between the Sennar and Kenana Sugar Factories.