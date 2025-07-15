Sudan: TSC President Reviews Overall Situation in West Kordofan State

Port Sudan, July 14, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has been briefed on the overall situation in West Kordofan State and the state government's efforts to provide assistance to citizens affected by the war.

This came during a meeting in his office on Monday with the state Wali (governor), Major General (Ret.) Mohamed Adam Jayid, who explained, in a press statement, that the meeting touched on the situation in West Kordofan State as a result of the war waged by the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia against the state and its institutions. He pointed to the extensive vandalization inflicted on government institutions and infrastructure projects, pointing out that the state's citizens have become displaced within and outside West Kordofan State due to the targeting they have been subjected to by the rebel militia.

The Wali of West Kordofan State said that the humanitarian interventions that took place in the state were initiated by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and have contributed to alleviating the suffering of the people of the state. He affirmed the state government's readiness to cooperate with all parties to restore security and stability and provide services to citizens.