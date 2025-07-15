Africa: ESAAMLG Secretariat Leads Two-Day Mission in Mauritius

A delegation from the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) Secretariat, led by its Executive Secretary, Ms Fikile P. Zitha, met the Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry, this afternoon, in Port-Louis.

The purpose of the two-day mission of the ESAAMLG team in Mauritius is to initiate early engagement with high-level stakeholders in the Anti-Money Laundering/ Combating the Financing of Terrorism/ Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) framework in preparation for the country's Third Round Mutual Evaluation. The mission will also raise awareness on the potential International Country Risk Guide prioritisation risk.

In a statement the Executive Secretary of the ESAAMLG said that the meeting with the Junior Minister focused on the forthcoming assessment of Mauritius in 2027. She underlined that the ESAAMLG seeks to build on the positive achievements of Mauritius, commending the country being currently the only one in the region to be rated largely compliant and compliant on 40 recommendations.

Ms Fikile P. Zitha furthermore indicated that the team informed the Junior Minister about the changes that have been introduced in terms of recommendations and what Government needs to do to be in line with these before the assessment is conducted.

Besides she underlined the high-level political commitment of the Government in strengthening the national AML/CFT/CPF, reiterating ESAAMLG's support to Mauritius, which she emphasised, remains the beacon of hope for the region.

During the two-day mission the ESAAMLG Secretariat will conduct high-level consultative meetings with stakeholders of the relevant public sector AML/CFT/CPF institutions. This engagement will enhance strategic awareness, reinforce political will and ensure readiness ahead of the evaluation process.