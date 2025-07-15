Mauritius and China to Strengthen Partnership in Capacity Building and Administrative Reforms

14 July 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius and China have reaffirmed their commitment to advance cooperation in capacity building, training programmes, and efforts to integrate Artificial Intelligence into the public service sector. This shared vision was highlighted during a courtesy call by the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Mauritius, Dr Huang Shifang, on the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Lutchmanah Pentiah, in Port Louis today.

In his statement Minister Pentiah expressed appreciation for China's continuous support in capacity building initiatives. He noted that over the past few years more than 6,000 Public Officers have benefitted from various training programmes, including many who travelled to China for specialised courses. He further highlighted that within the first six months of this year alone, 175 Officers have already been trained under these initiatives.

In addition the Minister underlined the importance of developing targeted programmes with clear objectives, aligned with the Government's administrative reform priorities. He recalled that proposals for next year's training courses would be submitted to the Ambassador's office within 24 hours, with plans to train between 100 and 200 Officers in key areas of reform.

For her part Dr Huang described the meeting as highly engaging and productive, particularly regarding capacity building and future training plans. She reaffirmed China's commitment to strengthening this partnership and working closely with Mauritius to achieve even greater milestones in the years ahead.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.