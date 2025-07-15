Mauritius and China to Strengthen Partnership in Capacity Building and Administrative Reforms

Mauritius and China have reaffirmed their commitment to advance cooperation in capacity building, training programmes, and efforts to integrate Artificial Intelligence into the public service sector. This shared vision was highlighted during a courtesy call by the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Mauritius, Dr Huang Shifang, on the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Lutchmanah Pentiah, in Port Louis today.

In his statement Minister Pentiah expressed appreciation for China's continuous support in capacity building initiatives. He noted that over the past few years more than 6,000 Public Officers have benefitted from various training programmes, including many who travelled to China for specialised courses. He further highlighted that within the first six months of this year alone, 175 Officers have already been trained under these initiatives.

In addition the Minister underlined the importance of developing targeted programmes with clear objectives, aligned with the Government's administrative reform priorities. He recalled that proposals for next year's training courses would be submitted to the Ambassador's office within 24 hours, with plans to train between 100 and 200 Officers in key areas of reform.

For her part Dr Huang described the meeting as highly engaging and productive, particularly regarding capacity building and future training plans. She reaffirmed China's commitment to strengthening this partnership and working closely with Mauritius to achieve even greater milestones in the years ahead.