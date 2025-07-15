South Africa: Explainer - Ramaphosa Making Sunshine Out of RDP and RET Shadows

14 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

After four presidents (stop trying to make the Kgalema Motlanthe 'era' happen) and no fewer than six different plans to grow the economy, South Africa is still in bad shape... Let's look back at the path that got us here.

After a week of being the weird guy at the braai/birthday party/coffee shop/shopping mall asking every person of sufficient age: "What comes to mind when you hear the letters RDP?" it has come to light that a number of South Africans don't know that each presidential administration has been guided by an economic policy.

And now that the ghosts of State Capture (Molefe arrest, SAPS rot) and Radical Economic Transformation (Julius Malema's plan to nationalise the Reserve Bank) have had their time haunting the 2025 news cycle, it seems like the perfect opportunity to unpack the economic path Cyril Ramaphosa has had to travel, and what may lie ahead.

The reality is that South Africa's post-apartheid economic story isn't just about presidents making speeches about transformation - it's about distinct economic eras, each with their own policy frameworks, promises and ultimately, their own report cards written in stunted GDP growth rates and lamentable employment statistics.

Starting from the negative

An...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.