South Africa: Explainer - Ramaphosa Making Sunshine Out of RDP and RET Shadows

After four presidents (stop trying to make the Kgalema Motlanthe 'era' happen) and no fewer than six different plans to grow the economy, South Africa is still in bad shape... Let's look back at the path that got us here.

After a week of being the weird guy at the braai/birthday party/coffee shop/shopping mall asking every person of sufficient age: "What comes to mind when you hear the letters RDP?" it has come to light that a number of South Africans don't know that each presidential administration has been guided by an economic policy.

And now that the ghosts of State Capture (Molefe arrest, SAPS rot) and Radical Economic Transformation (Julius Malema's plan to nationalise the Reserve Bank) have had their time haunting the 2025 news cycle, it seems like the perfect opportunity to unpack the economic path Cyril Ramaphosa has had to travel, and what may lie ahead.

The reality is that South Africa's post-apartheid economic story isn't just about presidents making speeches about transformation - it's about distinct economic eras, each with their own policy frameworks, promises and ultimately, their own report cards written in stunted GDP growth rates and lamentable employment statistics.

Starting from the negative

An...