South Africa: Fresh Murder Charge for Gqeberha Gun Dealer As State Adds to Explosive Case

As she prepares for another bail hearing, Karen Webb, the firearms dealer at the centre of a growing arms scandal, now faces a second murder charge -- this time linked to the 2024 killing of a man in Gqeberha, allegedly involving a firearm missing from her former premises.

Just as it seemed things were looking up for a Gqeberha firearms dealer facing a laundry list of criminal charges, the State brought more cases against her when she returned to the city's magistrates' court on Monday, including another murder charge.

As Karen Webb is set to bring a new bail application before the Gqeberha Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, investigating officers came to court on Monday with two new dockets to add to her ever-expanding list of charges.

The 41-year-old owner of the now defunct Webb's Arms has been in custody since her arrest over a string of firearms-related charges in February 2024.

Among the charges against her are theft, fraud, firearm smuggling, providing firearms to persons not licensed to possess them, and murder.

The saga began in 2019, when Webb provided storage for another firearms dealer, Chris Evans, after his business, Aquila Arms, collapsed. Evans' stock was kept on the Webb's...