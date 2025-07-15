South Africa Needs Scorpions 2.0 and a Capable National Prosecuting Authority

14 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Glynnis Breytenbach

The National Prosecuting Authority's turnaround strategies aimed at restoring the destruction caused by the Jacob Zuma administration have fallen short. The prosecuting authority is collapsing in front of our eyes.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has made notable strides in the recovery of money lost by the state in organised crime and corruption cases. Yet convictions and prosecutions of State Capture cases are still amiss.

This constitutional crisis obliterates any prospect of economic growth. A report by Investec found that crime and widespread government corruption significantly contributed to South Africa's downward economic spiral. According to the report, had we kept up with the growth rates of similar countries, South Africa's economy would have been 37% bigger than it is today.

Crime and corruption must be successfully prosecuted to lift South Africans out of poverty and squalor. A strong criminal justice system is a prerequisite to restoring the rule of law, strengthening democratic institutions and growing the economy.

A lack of experienced prosecutors, limited capacity and chronic underfunding have led to failures in prosecuting both complex cases and everyday crimes.

An institutional overhaul is required to address the scourge of crime and secure the independence of prosecutions, and this can only...

