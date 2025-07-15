South Africa: When Lies Trump Truth - - Debunking the Migrant Myth in South Africa's Healthcare Crisis

14 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Rebecca Walker, Diego Iturralde and Jo Vearey

Blaming migrants for South Africa's ailing healthcare system is a dangerous and politically convenient fiction. Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, this narrative persists, deflecting attention from the real source of collapse: State failure.

There is no question that South Africa's public health system is in crisis. Healthcare professionals, policy analysts and political parties highlight systemic dysfunction, characterised by chronic underfunding, collapsing infrastructure, staff shortages and weak governance. ActionSA itself has admitted that Gauteng's health crisis stems from "inadequate project management, lack of accountability and consequence management, coupled with a lack of skilled personnel and inefficient supply chain processes".

Few would dispute that the state, across all spheres, has failed to deliver quality, accessible healthcare to all. Yet, the claims that foreign nationals are "overburdening" hospitals or "abusing" the system continue to dominate the discourse. So widespread is this scapegoating that it has taken on the illusion of truth.

But there is no credible evidence to support such claims.

On the contrary, multiple studies, including government-commissioned reports, show that many migrants - especially those who are undocumented - actively avoid healthcare facilities due to fear of arrest, discrimination and outright denial of care. When they...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

