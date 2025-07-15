South Africa: NPA Seeks Clarity On Omotoso Acquittal, Defence Objects to 'Fishing Expedition'

As the State moves to appeal the acquittal of controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso, his legal team has accused the National Prosecuting Authority of abusing court processes by seeking clarification that they argue is aimed at retrospectively revising the judgment.

As the State prepares to appeal the acquittal of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso, his defence counsel has branded their first step as a "fishing expedition" and an attempt to have the judgment amended in favour of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA brought an application before the Gqeberha Division of the High Court for Judge Irma Schoeman to provide "clarification" of the judgment that saw Omotoso acquitted on multiple charges of sexual assault and human trafficking.

The application, brought before court on Monday, 14 July 2025, did not single out specific aspects of the judgment, but rather sought clarity on the factual findings of Judge Schoeman's entire judgment.

This flies in the face of normal procedure as the prosecution has yet to provide its "legal question" -- the specific aspects of the judgment it does not agree with and believes another court might make a different ruling on.

Senior State prosecutor Apla Bodlani SC indicated to the court that the...